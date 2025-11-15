Tinubu’s achievements will earn him second term – Women group

The women’s wing of the Asiwaju Mandate Group (AMG), a support organisation within the All Progressives Congress (APC), has expressed confidence that President Bola Tinubu’s achievements in reviving the economy and giving women strategic roles in governance will secure him a smooth second-term victory in 2027.

The group stated that the President’s strides in human capital development, infrastructure, and equitable economic growth have continued to move the country forward.

Speaking during an event in Ondo town, headquarters of Ondo West Local Council, the coordinator of the women’s group, Yetunde Adeyanju, said their mandate is to mobilise massive support for Tinubu across all 18 local councils of Ondo State ahead of the next presidential election.

Adeyanju noted that the directive given to them by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, is to sensitise women on the importance of re-electing the President.

“Our mandate is to go to all the 18 local governments of Ondo State, mobilise our women, and educate and sensitise them.

“The programme is put together by the Honourable Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, to sensitise the women of Ondo State on the achievements of our President, Bola Tinubu. The essence of our gathering is to highlight these successes.

“The achievements of our President so far will give him the second chance to govern this country, and the mandate given to us by the leader of our group is to ensure that every woman in Ondo State votes for Tinubu in 2027,” she said.

Also speaking, the Director-General of AMG, Olumuyiwa Asagunla, said the group has intensified grassroots mobilisation to ensure massive support for the APC and the President.

Asagunla stated that Tinubu’s commitment to national development will guarantee him a second term.

“Things have come down drastically; NELFUND is ongoing for the benefit of our students, among other laudable projects for Nigerians.

“We are out to sensitise our people about the good works of our President through the Renewed Hope Agenda so he can continue.

“We need to enlighten our people about what the Renewed Hope Agenda is all about. We all know how much petrol was sold before and the current price. I advise the electorate to understand how government works. They have seen a better government now, and it is time to support it,” he said.