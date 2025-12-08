2027: Why Tinubu will be reelected convincingly — Yilwatda

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, has offered fresh insights into why he believes President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is poised to secure a sweeping victory in the 2027 general elections.

Speaking in Abuja at the weekend while receiving the leadership of Women Leaders Support Advancement, a nationwide women-focused political mobilisation network, Yilwatda argued that President Tinubu’s reform-driven governance model has placed the APC on a strong footing for what he described as a “clear, convincing and broad-based triumph.”

He said the party’s optimism is anchored not on political sloganeering but on measurable political and economic indicators that, according to him, are steadily shifting public sentiment in favour of the Tinubu administration.

The APC, he noted, enters the 2027 race with several major advantages: its expansive dominance across states, renewed internal cohesion following recent organisational reforms, and what he termed “undeniable early signs” of national recovery—especially in the areas of economic stabilisation, enhanced security operations and targeted social investment programmes.

“Our party is fully prepared for the future,” Yilwatda declared. “By the grace of God, the APC will win convincingly in 2027.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda is gradually restoring confidence across the country. Nigerians, particularly women and young people, can already see the sincerity of purpose behind his policies.”

The APC chairman emphasised the strategic importance of female voters, describing them as the largest and most dependable bloc in previous election cycles. He said their continued mobilisation would be central to the party’s victory prospects.

According to him, the Tinubu administration has expanded opportunities for women through federal appointments, entrepreneurship grants, digital training initiatives and market-support programmes aimed at strengthening female-led small and medium-scale businesses.

Yilwatda commended the delegation for its “sustained grassroots visibility and message discipline,” noting that women remain “the spine of political mobilisation” whose organisational strength often determines electoral outcomes.

In her remarks, the Matron and Co-founder of the group, Dr. Martina Yilwatda, called for advocacy to translate into tangible improvements in the lives of everyday women. She urged deeper engagement at the ward and community levels as the 2027 campaign cycle draws nearer.

The organisation’s Founder and Chairman, Deborah Hornecker—accompanied by Secretary Zainab Musa—expressed appreciation to the APC leadership for its support and pledged to intensify mobilisation across all 36 states and the FCT.

“We assure you of our commitment to delivering a sweeping victory for the APC in 2027,” Hornecker said.