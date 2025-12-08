Zamfara APC opposes gov’s 2026 budget, urges FG to suspend allocations to state

Zamfara chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused Governor Dauda Lawal of persistent illegal budget presentation, calling on the Federal Government to suspend federal allocations to the state.

The party also accused the House of Assembly of engaging in improper conduct, particularly in matters relating to the yearly appropriation bill, internal revenue generation, and public expenditure.

In a statement issued by State APC Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Idris Gusau, the party expressed deep concern over the governor’s recent presentation of his third appropriation bill, amounting to over N861 billion.

According to Gusau, the budget was submitted to the House of Assembly session full of flaws, despite the alleged government’s failure in implementing last year’s budget, which the party claimed was also passed in a suspicious, unconstitutional, and illegal manner.

The statement added that, as with the previous year, the 2025 budget proposal was presented to “fewer than two-thirds of the 24-member House of Assembly.”

a move the APC said violates the Nigerian Constitution, which requires a two-thirds majority for decisions involving budgets, impeachments, and other critical legislative actions.

It went on: “Like last year, the 2025 budget proposal was presented to less than two thirds of the 24-member House of Assembly, which is in gross violation of the nation’s Constitution that requires a two-third majority on issues bordering budget, impeachment and other related matters and since the abnormality was not challenged by all but the opposition APC, the governor took it for granted by repeating the same violation today.”

The State APC lamented that “because this anomaly went unchallenged last year by all but the opposition, the governor has chosen to repeat it.”

IN another development, the opposition party has outlined conditions for the governor to switch parties. One of the criteria is for him to release the over 200 APC members, whom he is allegedly detaining without ‘reasonable reason.’

In the samestatement, the APC stressed that the governor, who called on the President to sack the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, is only out to deceive the people, “even as it is believed that his call was only to defend his failure to address the current problem the people of the state are facing.”