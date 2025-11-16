21 Turkish investors, others register for Abia-Turkiye Investment summit

From Joseph Chibueze, AbujaThe Abia State government has announced that 21 Turkish investors have so far registered to participate in the Abia-Turkiye Investment Summit and product exhibition, scheduled to hold later this month in Umuahia.

Special Adviser to Governor Alex Otti of Abia State on investment promotion and public-private partnership, Chief Jerome Green-Amakwe, who revealed this on Saturday in Abuja, said the summit would bring together business leaders and investors from Turkiye and other European countries to explore investment opportunities in Abia State.

“As we speak, we have over 21 Turkish investors that have already registered to be part of the summit individually and as corporate entities, Nigerian investors are coming too,” he said. He said the state is ready to welcome investors given the friendly investment environment provided by the state government.

According to him, “Security in the state is top-notch and investors have no reason to fear. I can tell you that in the whole of the South East, let me not say the entire Nigeria, there is no place as safe as Abia State. In Abia State we are secure. We are working with the Nigerian military, the police and all the security agencies, so Abia is very safe.”

He said that the summit, being organised by the state’s Ministry of Trade and Commerce, has as its theme: “Bridging Continents, Unlocking Prosperity.”

He said Abia is hosting Nigeria and the world for the main objective of investors to come and invest in Nigeria.

“It is our belief that through this partnership with Turkiye, they will establish many firms in Nigeria,” he said.

Also speaking, a former senator representing Abuja Central, Senator Darlington Nwokocha, assured investors of secured investment in Abia, noting that all the elements and variables for business to thrive were available in the state.

“Abia is secure for investment; you are sure of your return on investment,” he said, adding, “The centrality of the location of Abia and its proximity to many other states is also an added advantage for people to invest in the state.

“The summit transcends just the diaspora but will also benefit the more than 200 million Nigerians who will also have the stamp of Abia.”

General Manager and Zonal Head, Zenith Bank PLC, Carl Akwarandu, expressed confidence in Abia’s investment potential, stating that Abia was one of the most attractive investment destinations in Nigeria based on financial statistics.

He said Zenith Bank would partner with the Abia government because of the credibility of the state governor, while assuring investors of safe investment in the state.

“Abia is open for business. We have a personal guarantee from the government that whatever they promise investors, they will get. So your investment is safe,” he noted.

He said the bank would provide financial advisory services as well as funding to ensure investors had a sustainable return on investment.