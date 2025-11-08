2nd Capital City race holds on Nov 22

Participants are at the starting point during the 10-kilometer Capital City Race 2024 in Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria, on November 23, 2024. (Photo by Adekunle Ajayi)

The second edition of the Capital City Race Ikeja, Lagos will be held on Saturday, 22 November 2025, with organisers expecting an impressive turnout following last year’s successful maiden event.

The 10km race, which is free but requires compulsory registration via the Capital City Race website, will start from Ikeja City Mall and conclude at the AVMCC Field, GRA, Ikeja.

The event has received endorsement from the Lagos State Government through the Lagos State Sports Commission, underlining the government’s commitment to promoting fitness and healthy living among residents.

Last year’s inaugural edition attracted over 1,000 runners who participated in the race that commenced from City Mall Alausa and concluded at the AVMCC Field, Ikeja GRA.

The maiden event, held on 23 November 2024, offered substantial cash prizes, with winners in both male and female categories receiving N500,000, whilst the first runners-up got N300,000 and the second runners-up N200,000.

Lagos State Sports Commission Director-General, Lekan Fatodu, described the initiative as brilliant, aimed at promoting a healthy and active lifestyle among residents.

“The Lagos State Sports Commission is ready to welcome any initiative that helps our community to be more productive and more active to impact our socio-economic endeavour. A moment of sharing happiness, opportunity to network and promote united fronts, and a community that is purposely committed to great things. We are here, and we discovered that the Lagos commission is still breaking new grounds in times of inclusiveness,” Fatodu stated during the maiden edition.

He restated the importance of promoting the culture of a healthy and active lifestyle in the state.

Race convener Dapo Ajayi emphasised that the event is fundamentally about fitness and inspiring the youth.

“Our young population is enormous, and we can’t be sitting and doing nothing. Physical activities encourage physical and mental well-being of the populace, as well as bonding and meeting people from different walks of life,” Ajayi said.

Co-convener Folashade Fatokun applauded the immense support of the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos State Sports Commission, and all sponsors.

For this year’s edition, Planet Bottling Company, makers of Reaktor energy drink, and the Fembol Group are some of the brands that will light up the race.

“Interested participants can obtain more information for this year’s race through the official website and social media pages. The event promises to continue serving as an exciting platform for networking, community engagement, and promoting a culture of fitness in Lagos State.”