32 vessels to arrive Lagos with petroleum products, food, says NPA

Nigerian Ports Authority has said 32 ships with petroleum products, food items and other goods will arrive at Apapa, Tin-Can Island and Lekki Deep Sea Ports in Lagos.

The NPA, in its “Daily Shipping Position, disclosed that the vessels were expected from January 12 to January 30. It said the expected ships contained crude oil, aviation fuel, raw oil, bulk bitumen, empty containers, general cargo, bulk urea, condensate, aviation fuel, gasoline, containers and petrol.

The NPA noted that 10 ships and tanker vessels had arrived at the three ports, waiting to berth with diesel, crude oil, bulk wheat, petrol, fresh fish, raw oil, containers and bulk salt.

It also stated that 31 ships were discharging bulk fertiliser, general cargo, bulk wheat, bulk salt, diesel, soya beans, bulk urea, bulk gas, petrol, fresh fish and containers of different goods at Tin-Can, Apapa and Lekki ports.

The cargoes being discharged include bulk fertiliser, general merchandise, wheat, salt, diesel, soya beans, bulk urea, liquefied gas, petrol, fresh fish and containerised goods.

The authority noted that activities at the ports remain steady as efforts continue to ensure efficient handling and movement of cargoes across the terminals.