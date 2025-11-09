97 senators backing Anioma State as bid enters advanced stage — Nwoko

Senator Ned Nwoko, over the weekend, declared that the decades-long campaign for the creation of Anioma State has reached an advanced stage, buoyed by overwhelming legislative support and growing regional consensus.

Speaking at the Izu Anioma Towns Union Abuja event, where the maiden Anioma Cultural Festival (Anioma Day) was unveiled at the Old Parade Ground, Area 10, Garki, on Saturday, Nwoko revealed that 97 senators had earlier signed a document endorsing Anioma State, a milestone he described as unprecedented in Nigeria’s state-creation history.

As part of the celebration, the Union honoured distinguished Anioma indigenes, including Senator Nwoko, who represents Delta North in the Senate and serves as Patron of the organisation.

Nwoko explained that he introduced the bill two years ago, seeking to carve Anioma from the nine local government areas of Delta North: four in Aniocha, Oshimili, two in Ika, and three in Ndokwa.

He added that some neighbouring communities, including Igbanke, have expressed interest in joining the proposed state.

“Only one state will be created in Nigeria, and that one state will be Anioma,” he said, noting that his bill prescribes the creation of only a single new state nationwide.

According to him, the Senate and House Committees on Constitutional Amendment, with representation from every state, have agreed that the South-East must be brought to parity with other geopolitical zones by adding a sixth state.

He said Anioma remains the strongest and most legally sound option before the committees.

Nwoko said the initiative has received the backing of Senate President Godswill Akpabio and President Bola Tinubu, who, he noted, has pledged full support once all constitutional requirements are met.

“We have done our homework. A lot of lobbying, contacts, and consultations are ongoing. Nothing is being left undone,” he said.

He disclosed that next weekend, governors and National Assembly members from the South-East, traditional rulers, Anioma representatives, and other leaders will meet in Awka, Anambra State, to formally adopt Anioma as the region’s preferred candidate.

Describing the constitutional amendment committees as “the most important in the country,” Nwoko said their support marks a major breakthrough for Anioma’s longstanding aspiration, dating as far back as 1954.

He outlined the next steps to include documentation to the Presidency, concurrence by state assemblies and governors, and a national referendum in which residents will affirm their desire for Anioma State.

Upon completion, he said President Tinubu would publicly sign the state-creation instrument in what he described as a “momentous” ceremony.

If approved, Anioma will become one of two states in the new Delta region, with Asaba as the capital.

Nwoko called on Anioma people to remain united, focused, and prayerful as the process enters its decisive phase.

“I did not start this struggle, but I will finish it. Anioma State will be the beginning of a new era,” he said.

Earlier, the President of Izu Anioma Towns Union, Chief Barr Luke Enelichi, said the demand for Anioma is not just political but a quest for justice, balance, and recognition.

He stressed that despite the region’s significant contributions to Delta State and Nigeria, its people still lack a state that reflects their identity and aspirations.

He urged President Tinubu, the National Assembly, and all stakeholders to support the long-awaited state, saying it would bring governance closer to the people while ensuring fair representation, equitable resource distribution, and improved development outcomes.

Barr Enelichi encouraged Anioma citizens to remain united in purpose, from Aniocha, Ndokwa, Ika, to Oshimili, declaring, “We are one Anioma.”