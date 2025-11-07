Nwoko, others for honours as union unveils first Abuja Anioma Day festival

Terhemba Daka, Abuja

The Izu Anioma Towns Union, Abuja, has unveiled plans for the maiden edition of the Anioma Cultural Festival (Anioma Day), billed for Saturday, November 8, at the Old Parade Ground, Area 10, Garki, Abuja.

As part of the celebration, the Union will honour distinguished Anioma indigenes, including Senator Ned Munir Nwoko, who represents Anioma in the Senate and serves as Patron of the Union.

He will be recognised for his contributions to the development, cultural promotion, and advancement of Anioma heritage.

Several other prominent sons and daughters of the region will also receive awards for excellence, patriotism, and dedicated service to the Anioma people at home and in the diaspora.

Speaking at a media briefing, President of the Union, Chief (Barr.) Luke Enelichi, said the festival, now designated a biannual cultural event in the Federal Capital Territory, is aimed at showcasing the rich history, unique customs, and enduring resilience of the Anioma people of Delta North Senatorial District, Delta State.

He disclosed that the event will feature colourful cultural displays by groups representing the Aniocha, Ndokwa, Ika, and Oshimili communities, including traditional dance performances, indigenous craft exhibitions, artistic showcases, and other expressions that highlight the cultural tapestry of Anioma land.

A major highlight of the festival will be the prominent exhibition of the revered Akwa Ocha (white cloth), the traditional attire of the Anioma people, symbolising purity, honour, hospitality, and identity.

Expected special guests include the Governor of Delta State, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, the Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, as well as former Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor (rtd), alongside other dignitaries, traditional rulers, and cultural enthusiasts.

The Izu Anioma Towns Union, popularly known as Izu Anioma, is a socio-cultural organisation representing the Anioma people of Delta State.

Its core objective is to unify Anioma associations, clans, and town unions across Nigeria and the diaspora to advance shared social, cultural, and political interests.

The Union serves as a collective voice for Anioma communities, fostering cultural preservation, social cohesion, and political participation.

It has been a strong advocate for the recognition and development of Anioma interests, including the long-standing campaign for the creation of an Anioma State.

Over the years, the organisation has engaged a broad spectrum of political and traditional stakeholders, among them Senator Nwoko, a leading promoter of the Anioma agenda.

With active chapters, including its Abuja branch, the Union plays a significant role in cultural advocacy and socio-political dialogue within the Federal Capital Territory.

Through its cultural programmes, community development initiatives, and advocacy efforts, Izu Anioma continues to promote unity among Anioma communities while supporting the preservation of their heritage, political recognition, and a broader cultural renaissance.