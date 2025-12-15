AbdulRazaq directs fencing of Kwara Polytechnic to curb encroachment

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State has approved and directed the immediate fencing of the state Polytechnic to curb encroachment and deter land grabbers who have been selling parts of the school premises to unsuspecting buyers.

The institution had long faced encroachment challenges, with some individuals claiming ownership of parts of the school land.

Addressing a media parley jointly organised by the Department of Strategic Communication and Media Studies and the Information and Publications Division of Kwara State Polytechnic, the Rector, Dr. AbdulRahman Jimoh, disclosed that the governor has authorised the fencing of the over 40-year-old institution.

He added that the governor urged caution in executing the project to ensure the safety of students.

Dr. Jimoh said, “You all are aware that we are faced with many challenges that include encroachment and land grabbers.

“Now, our governor has given approval for the perimeter fencing of the school; this is the most recent order in Kwara Poly.

“He has given an order to carry it out, but added that no encroacher’s building must be demolished till we hear from him again.

“He also asked us to get back to him should we see any disturbance in the course of the exercise. The fencing is important to protect the students.”

The chairman of the occasion, Ghali Alaya, urged students to excel for the sake of their parents, stating that “It is what you take out of this school that matters and remains with you for survival.”

Mallam Saadu Salahu, Senior Adviser and Counsellor to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, highlighted that the governor has transformed the polytechnic from a state of critical decay into a model of sustainable institutional investment and digital readiness, fulfilling the vision of its founding fathers.

He said, “The governor recognises the importance of educational development as the most consequential investment outcome for a state’s sustainable economic future.

“This led to a complete systemic overhaul over the past seven years, as manifest in fiscal responsibility and welfare, as well as its consistent funding. Unlike the recent past, the administration ensures teachers’ and non-academic staff’s salaries across all tiers are paid as at when due.”

He added: “There has been motivation and capacity building, with unprecedented prioritisation of staff training, promotion, and welfare packages to reverse the brain drain and restore morale.”

Salahu also listed key achievements of Governor AbdulRazaq in the education sector, including strategic financial planning, infrastructure and access, state-wide school renewal, establishment of tertiary pillars, and digital innovation and future readiness, collectively known as “The Kwara Model.”