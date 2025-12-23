AbdulRazaq proposes N644 billion 2026 budget for Kwara

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has presented a N644 billion 2026 Appropriation Bill to the Kwara State House of Assembly.

Yesterday in Ilorin, he said the budget of Consolidation and Sustained Growth earmarks 65.95 per cent of the fiscal plan for capital expenditure, while the remaining goes into recurrent.

The recurrent, according to him, would be for the support of the poor and workers’ welfare.

The governor said the fiscal plan would focus more on finishing ongoing capital projects, as well as breaking ground for new ones that align with the strategic needs of the state.

He acknowledged that: “the 2026 budget is critical for our legacy as an administration, and I urge this Honourable House to expedite legislative action on it.”

Earlier, in his remark, the House Speaker, Salihu Yakubu-Danladi, commended the governor for his “respect for the principle of separation of power, transparency, dedication to duties, visible projects in infrastructure, agric and food security, salary boost for workers, among others.”

He also commended AbdulRazaq for his inclusive approach to governance, saying the House remains committed to giving the proposal the urgent attention it deserves.