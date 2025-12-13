Abeokuta Polo Club maiden festival to drive economic, social development

Ahead of the Abeokuta Polo Festival, the President of Abeokuta Polo Club, Dr Sheriff Adams Abdulrahman, has described the event as a defining experience that will open up fresh economic opportunities within the local communities in the state.

He stated that the club is committed to using sport as a platform for growth, unity, as well as cultural exchange, to enhance development in the state.

“The Abeokuta Polo Club is proud to announce yet another historic milestone with the launch of the Maiden Edition of the Abeokuta Polo Festival, a celebration of sport, tourism, culture, and community impact.”

According to him, “Set against the backdrop of the ancient city’s rich heritage, the festival represents a new chapter for polo in Ogun State, where tradition meets excellence.

The event promises to elevate the profile of polo within the region while fostering economic and social development for the host community.”

“The festival, scheduled for Sunday, 21 December 2025, will feature world-class polo action, elite hospitality, networking opportunities, and an unforgettable display of elegance and tradition.”

Abdulrahman noted that the event is positioned to become one of Nigeria’s most distinguished sporting events, drawing enthusiasts, dignitaries, and stakeholders from across the country and beyond.

He added that the Abeokuta Polo Festival seeks not only to strengthen the sporting spirit but also to spotlight Abeokuta as a destination for tourism, investment, and high-level recreation.

Recall that the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, and the Olowu of Owu were among the dignitaries who graced the recent groundbreaking Abeokuta Polo Club event.

Abdulrahman emphasised that the world-class and classic sporting activity will not only elevate the sport in Ogun but also contribute meaningfully to the socio-economic development of the state.

He added that it will also attract tourists and visitors to Abeokuta, thereby increasing revenue for local businesses and stimulating economic growth, with a view to promoting Abeokuta’s culture and heritage, as well as showcasing the city’s rich history and natural beauty.