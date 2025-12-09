Abiru empowers constituents with N480m cooperative grants, 2,000 starter kits

The Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Sen. Tokunbo Abiru, has unveiled 48 cooperative societies with take-off grants totaling N480 million, distributed empowerment items to about 2,000 constituents, and flagged off the delivery of food packs to over 12,000 households across the 98 wards of the district.

Speaking at the event, which drew traditional rulers, political and community leaders, party faithful, women groups, youths, and artisans, Abiru emphasized that the initiative reflects his enduring commitment to delivering “greater good to a larger number” of constituents across Lagos East.

The 48 cooperative societies, each receiving N10 million, span market women associations, youth organisations, farmers’ groups, artisans, and trade bodies. Abiru described the programme as a strategic effort to support grassroots economic inclusion, allowing members to pool resources, access financing, build creditworthiness, and expand their enterprises sustainably.

In addition, about 2,000 constituents received empowerment items and starter kits—including freezers, generators, grinding machines, industrial sewing machines, and hair dryers—aimed at promoting self-reliance and livelihoods. In line with festive season support, Abiru also distributed food packs to 12,000 households, sustaining a three-year tradition of assisting the elderly, unemployed youths, women, and persons with disabilities.

Abiru highlighted his achievements under three pillars—legislation, empowerment, and endowment—citing bills and motions on economic inclusion, financial system stability, and governance, alongside investments in education, healthcare, road infrastructure, and digital skills through the SAIL Innovation Lab. He noted that the programmes align with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, translating national priorities into tangible grassroots outcomes.

Reaffirming his commitment to results-driven representation, the senator urged beneficiaries to use the grants and tools responsibly, emphasizing that inclusive growth depends on disciplined use of public support and sustained community partnership.

The Paramount Ruler of Ikorodu Division, HRM Oba Kabir Adewale Shotobi, described the initiative as remarkable, noting that the people of Ikorodu and the entire Lagos East are proud of Abiru’s achievements.

The Lagos State APC Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, commended the senator for making the party proud through innovative, people-oriented programmes with lasting impact. Prince Abiodun Ogunleye, former deputy governor of Lagos State and APC Apex leader in Ikorodu Division, lauded Abiru for advancing progressive politics and urged other elected officials to emulate his approach.

The event was attended by members of the Governance Advisory Council, including Asiwaju Reuben Olorunfunmi Basorun, Alhaji Shakiri Seriki, Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe, and several traditional rulers such as HRM Oba Barrister Semiudeen Orimadegun Kasali (Adeboruwa of Igbogbo Kingdom), HRM Oba Richard Ogunsanya (Olubeshe of Ibeshe Kingdom), HRM Oba Olukayode David Raji, JP (Eweye of Isiu), HRM Oba Ahmed Ogunnaike (Alagura of Agura), alongside local government chairmen, religious leaders, and community stakeholders.