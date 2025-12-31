Abiru urges unity, economic support in 2026 New Year message

Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru, has extended New Year greetings to residents of Lagos East, Lagos State, and Nigerians at large, urging unity, sustained support for economic reforms and renewed commitment to grassroots development in 2026.

In his New Year message yesterday, Abiru described the beginning of 2026 as a period for reflection, renewal and collective resolve, noting that the new year offers an opportunity to consolidate development gains and expand empowerment initiatives, particularly for young people.

The senator reaffirmed his commitment to championing policies that promote economic stability and inclusive growth, stressing that development must reach every ward and community across Lagos East.

“This year presents an opportunity to deepen grassroots empowerment and expand pathways for our vibrant, innovative and enterprising youth to thrive,” he said.

Abiru also pointed to what he described as early signs of economic recovery at the national level, attributing the progress to ongoing reforms aimed at stabilising the economy and laying the foundation for sustainable growth.

He urged Nigerians to continue supporting the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying the government’s policies were focused on strengthening the economy, improving infrastructure and expanding opportunities across the country.

Emphasising the importance of national cohesion, the senator called on Nigerians to embrace dialogue, tolerance and mutual respect, regardless of differences in opinion or background.

“At the national level, encouraging signs of economic recovery are beginning to emerge, driven by far-reaching reforms aimed at stabilising our economy and laying the foundation for sustainable growth. In this regard, I urge us to continue to support the administration of President Bola Tinubu, GCFR, as it implements critical policies to strengthen the economy, improve infrastructure, expand opportunities and secure a more prosperous future for all Nigerians.

“Our unity as a people remains our greatest strength. Regardless of differences in opinion, background or belief, we must continue to embrace dialogue, tolerance and mutual respect. Our diversity is not a weakness but a powerful asset that, when harnessed through cooperation, enables us to overcome challenges and build a more inclusive, just and forward-looking nation.”