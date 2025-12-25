Aborisade preaches hope, unity as Oyo residents celebrate Christmas

Chief Niyi Aborisade, an aspirant for the Oyo State governorship seat in 2027, has urged residents of the state to embrace love, unity and selfless service as essential values for building a stronger and more prosperous society.

In his Christmas message to the people of Oyo State, Aborisade described the season as one of reflection, renewal and hope, calling on citizens to draw inspiration from the birth of Jesus Christ and its timeless lessons of sacrifice, compassion and humility.

According to the human rights activist, Christmas serves as a powerful reminder of the need for collective responsibility and shared humanity, particularly at a time when many Nigerians are facing economic hardship and social challenges. He noted that the season presents an opportunity for individuals and communities to recommit themselves to peace, justice and mutual support.

“The message of Christmas reassures us that light will always overcome darkness when we choose love over division and service over selfishness,” Aborisade said.

The UK-based legal practitioner lauded the resilience and determination of the people of Oyo State, acknowledging the contributions of traders, farmers, artisans, civil servants, professionals, youths and elders who continue to drive development despite prevailing difficulties.

He described their perseverance as a source of inspiration and optimism for a brighter future.

Aborisade stressed the importance of caring for the less privileged during the festive season, urging well-meaning individuals to extend kindness and support to those in need. He noted that genuine development is measured not only by infrastructure or economic indicators, but also by the compassion and empathy shown among citizens.

He also emphasised the need for purposeful, people-centred leadership in the state, stressing that governance must be rooted in accountability, integrity and sincere service to the people.

According to Aborisade, Oyo State deserves leadership that listens to its citizens, empowers the youth, supports farmers and entrepreneurs, strengthens education and healthcare systems, and guarantees the safety and welfare of all residents.

“Leadership must be about creating opportunities and ensuring that every citizen feels valued and protected,” he added.

Looking ahead, Aborisade reaffirmed his commitment to an inclusive vision for Oyo State, where development reaches both urban and rural communities, and where hard work and innovation are encouraged and rewarded.

He expressed optimism that with collective effort and divine guidance, the state can attain lasting peace, security and shared prosperity.

Aborisade prayed for joy, good health and renewed faith for families across the state, while wishing residents a peaceful Christmas celebration and a prosperous New Year.