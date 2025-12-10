Abuja, Riyadh sign MoU on military cooperation

• Tinubu acting to address Nigeria’s security challenges, says Shettima

The Federal Government and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen defence and military cooperation between both countries.



Also, Vice President Kashim Shettima affirmed yesterday that President Bola Tinubu remains steadfast in tackling Nigeria’s security challenges, acting swiftly and decisively to address growing concerns.



The agreement, according to a statement by Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of State, Defence, Ahmed Dan Wudil, will cover strategic collaboration across security.



The MoU will explore military training, intelligence sharing, defence production, and joint operations for sustainable security development.



The pact was signed on behalf of Nigeria by the Minister of State for Defence, Dr Mohammed Matawalle, while Dr Khaleed Al-Biyari signed for Saudi Arabia.



It noted that the agreement marks a significant step in boosting bilateral relations, cooperation and enhancing collaborative efforts in tackling emerging security challenges in the country.



The minister sees the agreement as a welcome development, noting that the security challenges in parts of the country will soon be over.

Speaking during a visit by faculty and participants of the Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC) 18 of the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS) to the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Shettima said the administration “is committed” to supporting Nigeria’s security establishment and partners across Africa, in fulfilling their responsibilities.



Led by NISS Commandant Joseph Odama, representatives of the 78 Course participants presented their executive brief of the end-of-course report to the Vice President, who received it on behalf of the President.



On the significance of the programme, which included participants from key government agencies in Nigeria and abroad, Shettima said: “I am impressed with the composition of EIMC 18. The security of Africa is a collective responsibility, given the complexities we face. President Tinubu is working round the clock to address concerns in the security sector. All hands must be on deck to salvage the situation.”



Highlight of the visit was the presentation of the report, ‘Non-state Actors in Security Management in Africa: Issues, Challenges and Prospects for Peace and Development’, in which participants recommended the formal harmonisation and integration of country-based security initiatives into broader frameworks for peace and conflict resolution across Nigeria and Africa.



Odama noted that the 18th edition of the flagship programme, which began on February 19, 2025, was “a 10-month journey of intense intellectual discovery, strategic broadening and professional fellowship.”



He highlighted that this year’s cohort of 78 participants, all of the rank of Deputy Director and above, were drawn from the military, paramilitary, law enforcement agencies, and strategic Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of both federal and state governments.



“In testament to our pan-African mandate, we were privileged to host participants from five African countries. With the graduation of EIMC 18, the institute has now produced 1,130 strategic leaders equipped to think critically, act decisively and propose innovative solutions to the continent’s complex security challenges,” Odama said.



The commandant expressed deep appreciation to Tinubu and Shettima for their visionary leadership, noting that the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda was already yielding tangible fruit across Nigeria.

