Tinubu committed to addressing Nigeria’s security challenges – Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Tuesday affirmed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains steadfast in tackling Nigeria’s security challenges, acting swiftly and decisively to address growing concerns.

Speaking during a visit by faculty and participants of the Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC) 18 of the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS) to the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Shettima said the administration is committed to supporting Nigeria’s security establishment, and partners across Africa, in fulfilling their responsibilities.

Led by NISS Commandant Joseph Odama, representatives of the 78-course participants presented their executive brief of the end-of-course report to the Vice President, who received it on behalf of the President.

On the significance of the programme, which included participants from key government agencies in Nigeria and abroad, Shettima said: “I am impressed with the composition of EIMC 18.

The security of Africa is a collective responsibility, given the complexities we face. President Tinubu is working round the clock to address concerns in the security sector. All hands must be on deck to salvage the situation.”

The highlight of the visit was the presentation of the report titled, “Non-state Actors in Security Management in Africa: Issues, Challenges and Prospects for Peace and Development”, in which participants recommended the formal

harmonisation and integration of country-based security initiatives into broader frameworks for peace and conflict resolution across Nigeria and Africa.

Commandant Odama noted that the 18th edition of the flagship programme, which began on February 19, 2025, was “a ten-month journey of intense intellectual discovery, strategic broadening, and professional fellowship.”

He highlighted that this year’s cohort of 78 participants, all of the rank of Deputy Director and above, were drawn from the military, paramilitary, law enforcement agencies, and strategic ministries, departments, and agencies of both federal and state governments.

“In testament to our pan-African mandate, we were privileged to host participants from five African countries. With the graduation of EIMC 18, the institute has now produced 1,130 strategic leaders equipped to think critically, act decisively, and propose innovative solutions to the continent’s complex security challenges,” Odama said.

The Commandant expressed deep appreciation to President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima for their visionary leadership, noting that the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda is already yielding tangible progress across Nigeria.