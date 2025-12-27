Accident kills seven Gombe villagers on way to wedding

Seven natives of Lawanti village of Akko Local Government Area of Gombe State lost their lives in a tragic road accident at Potiskum while on their way to attend a wedding in Borno State.

The victims, all hailing from the village, included three males and four females.

Speaking to our correspondent, Malam Idris Lawanti, a father who lost two daughters in the crash, said the accident occurred on Friday.

“It pains me so much, I have lost two of my precious daughters. One was about to finish nursing school, the other was in SS2”, he lamented.

A community member, Idris Abubakar, described the event as “tragic and devastating”.

According to him, the accident has left the village in mourning, with residents grieving the loss of their loved ones.

“The community is in shock over this tragic incident. This is a very sad moment for us because we have lost promising young ones all in one day”, he said. Meanwhile, the state governor, Inuwa Yahaya, has mourned with the Lawanti community over the deaths of seven locals.

In a press statement issued by the Director General, Press Affairs, Government House, Gombe, Ismaila Uba Misilli, Governor Inuwa expressed deep sadness over the tragic motor accident.

He described the incident as a painful and devastating loss, not only to the affected families but also to the entire Lawanti community, Akko LGA, and Gombe State at large.

He noted that the untimely death of such precious souls has deeply touched the hearts of all, adding that no words can adequately console families who have lost loved ones under such tragic circumstances.

The governor commiserated with the families of the victims, particularly the District Head, Bello Hassan Babangida, who lost his sister and niece; Idris Lawanti Maigari, who lost his daughters; and Idris A. Isah Lawanti, the Councillor representing Akko Ward, who also lost close relatives.

He prayed that Almighty Allah grant the bereaved families, relatives, and the entire Lawanti community the strength, patience, and fortitude to bear this immense loss.

“Governor Inuwa Yahaya also prayed that Allah forgives the shortcomings of the deceased, accepts their good deeds, and grants them Aljannatul Firdaus,” he said.