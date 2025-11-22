ACF Is north’s intellectual engine room, says Uba Sani

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has advised the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) to continue serving as the intellectual engine room of the North by guiding governance, shaping policy, fostering dialogue, and preserving unity.

The governor, who gave this advice in his remarks as Chief Host at the 25th anniversary celebration of ACF, also reminded that the Forum remains a vital platform for the region’s stability and advancement.

He promised to ”work with the ACF, the Federal Government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, our sister states, development partners, civil society, and the private sector to build a north that is secure, inclusive, prosperous, and globally competitive.”

The governor, represented by his Deputy, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, also revisited the courageous origins of ACF, which began on March 7, 2000, in Kaduna.

”As we celebrate this historic milestone, let us recommit ourselves to the founding ideals of the Forum, which are unity, justice, dialogue, and the pursuit of collective progress.

”May the next 25 years bring even greater achievements, deeper cohesion, and a stronger, more peaceful Northern Nigeria,” he prayed.

The governor expressed gratitude to President Tinubu, “who is leading, courageously and strategically, the drive to better secure Nigeria, promote national reforms, and ensure the economic reengineering of our nation.”

Speaking on Kaduna State, he said that ”our administration has embraced a leadership approach rooted in inclusion, transparency, reconciliation, and citizen participation. These principles are rebuilding trust and deepening engagements across communities.”

Governor Sani noted that his administration is confronting the state’s security challenges through a combination of inclusive governance, community engagement, and infrastructural development, which he refers to as the Kaduna Peace Model.

”The Kaduna Peace Model recognises that peace is not enforced, it is engineered. It is built through the equitable distribution of projects, participatory budgeting, human capital development, and the deliberate redesign of public spaces to promote coexistence.

”It is anchored in the belief that design, planning, and governance are powerful instruments for social harmony,” he added.

The governor disclosed that calm has been restored across vulnerable communities through intelligence-driven coordination, robust support for security agencies, the empowerment of local institutions, and the integration of technology.”

”Farmers have returned to their farmlands with renewed hope, supported by our programs in mechanisation, modern inputs, extension services, and market access. Kaduna State continues to uphold its reputation as a food basket for the region,” he maintained.

The governor also listed his government’s achievements in the health and education sectors, as well as infrastructural development, since he assumed office.

”We have upgraded secondary hospitals, revitalised primary healthcare centres, and strengthened maternal and child health programs. Our vision is a Kaduna State where no citizen is denied healthcare because of distance or poverty.

”Our commitment to education is unwavering. We are expanding enrollment, improving facilities, training teachers, equipping schools, and strengthening technical and tertiary institutions.

”Education remains the bedrock of our long-term peace and development strategy.”

He added, “Infrastructure development is being delivered equitably across all 23 local government areas, with a strong focus on rural–urban balance.”