Adamawa govt approves N583.3b budget proposal for 2026

The Adamawa State Government has approved a budget proposal of N583,331,380,496 for the 2026 fiscal year.

The proposal, tagged “Budget of Sustainable Growth and Renewal,” was endorsed over the weekend during a State Executive Council (SEC) meeting presided over by the Deputy Governor, Professor Kaletapwa Farauta.

According to the breakdown, recurrent expenditure is projected at N209,640,415,814, representing 35.93 per cent of the total budget. Capital expenditure will take N373,690,964,682, accounting for 64.07 per cent.

The SEC also approved several key infrastructure projects, which include the construction of sports facilities, a new high court complex in Gulak, Madagali Local Government Area, the construction of the Adamawa State Traditional Council Secretariat, and a 2.2 km access road from the main road at Sangere Bode to surrounding settlements in Yola South Council, among others.

The Executive Council of Adamawa State has approved a series of capital projects aimed at enhancing infrastructure, social services, and security across the state. The projects, covering education, justice, and transportation, are part of the government’s ongoing effort to strengthen community development and institutional capacity.

Among the approved projects is the construction of sports facilities at the College of Technology, Innovation and Entrepreneurship Studies (COTIES), Gulak. The contract, valued at N1,782,603,537.18, includes a football pitch, athletics track, pavilion, and courts for handball, basketball, and volleyball. The facilities are intended to promote sporting activities and support youth development within the college.

In the justice sector, the Executive Council approved the construction of a High Court Complex in Gulak, Madagali Local Government Area, at a cost of N373,772,165.40. The project is expected to be completed within six months and is aimed at improving the timely dispensation of justice in the area.

Further approvals include the construction of the Adamawa State Traditional Council Secretariat at a cost of N2,501,750,280.88, following Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) guidelines, with a planned completion timeline of twelve months.

To improve local connectivity, the government sanctioned the construction of a 2.2-kilometre access road in Sangere Bode, Yola South Local Government Area, at N290,312,859.96, linking the main road to several settlements. Additionally, an 8.5-kilometre road connecting Numan–Jalingo Road to Kodomti and Shaforon was awarded at N1,889,597,427.50 to facilitate smoother movement and ease trade in Numan Local Government Area.

Security at educational institutions also received attention, with the approval of a blockwork perimeter fence for Adamawa State University, Mubi, at N3,536,174,769.50. The measure aims to strengthen security at the institution and provide a safer environment for students and staff.

The state government reiterated its commitment to prioritising infrastructure, security, and community development as central pillars for sustainable growth in 2026.

“The government remains focused on delivering projects that will positively impact our communities, enhance institutional capacity, and ensure the safety and well-being of our citizens,” a spokesperson for the Executive Council said.

The approved projects, as gathered by The Guardian, form part of the government’s broader plan to enhance infrastructure, improve service delivery, and promote sustainable development across the state.

During the meeting, the Council was also observed to have commiserated with the people of Lamurde Local Government Council over recent incidents and urged residents across the state to embrace peace and harmony.

Government officials were further observed to have appealed to communities to identify unfamiliar persons and remain vigilant.