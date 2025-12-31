Adamawa govt cancels crossover night activities over security concerns

The Adamawa State Government has cancelled all activities scheduled for the 2025 Crossover Night celebrations at the Unity Flyover in Jimeta, Yola, citing security concerns.

The cancellation affects events planned for the night of December 31, 2025, through the early hours of January 1, 2026.

According to the state government, the decision followed credible intelligence reports indicating potential security risks around the venue.

In a statement issued late Tuesday night, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Humwashi Wonosikou, said the safety and security of residents remain the government’s highest priority.

He assured that the state government is working closely with security agencies to maintain peace and stability across Adamawa.

Residents, particularly those in Yola North and Yola South Local Government Areas, were also advised to remain vigilant, avoid crowded places, and promptly report any suspicious activities to relevant security authorities.

The government noted that further updates would be communicated to the public as necessary.

Recall that the Adamawa State Police Command had earlier announced the deployment of security measures ahead of the 2025 Crossover Night celebration scheduled for December 31 at the Unity Flyover in Yola.

Beyond the deployment, the command had disclosed that a comprehensive security plan was in place to ensure a peaceful, safe, and hitch-free celebration for residents and visitors.

However, some residents who spoke with The Guardian expressed disappointment over the cancellation, noting that relevant arrangements had already been made for the event.

Some of the residents suggested that rather than cancelling the celebration, the government should have strengthened collaboration with security agencies, particularly the police, to prevent those allegedly planning to launch an attack from gaining access to the venue.