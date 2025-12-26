ADC slams Tinubu Over US airstrike on terrorists in Sokoto

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has faulted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration over the recent United States airstrikes on terrorist targets in Sokoto State, describing the development as a clear sign of what it called the government’s “baffling incompetence” in tackling insurgency.

The opposition party also challenged the Federal Government to disclose how many terrorists were actually killed during the operation.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC described the December 25, 2025 airstrikes carried out by the U.S.

Africa Command (AFRICOM) as a stark reminder of what it termed “President Tinubu’s historic incompetence” in handling Nigeria’s security challenges.

While acknowledging that all lawful efforts aimed at protecting Nigerian lives should be welcomed, the party blamed what it described as governance failure under President Tinubu for allowing an unprecedented foreign military operation on Nigerian soil.

ADC warned that permitting external forces to conduct direct military actions in the country is unsustainable and could undermine Nigeria’s long-term strategic interests.

The ADC further questioned Nigeria’s role in the so-called collaboration, insisting that the country should not be reduced to “mere informants” in an operation it ought to have led.

The party demanded clarification on operational control, casualty figures, and specific details regarding the number and identity of terrorists neutralised during the strike.

Cautioning against confusing “collaboration” with what it called “myopic surrender,” the ADC also expressed concern over the government’s handling of information surrounding the operation, as well as what it described as the persistent framing of the war against terror in religious terms by the United States—an approach it said could endanger Nigeria’s national unity.

The statement read in part: “The African Democratic Congress (ADC) recognises the serious security challenges confronting Nigeria and affirms that the protection of Nigerian lives and the defeat of terrorism must remain a central national priority. We therefore support all lawful and effective measures aimed at saving lives and restoring security.

“Nevertheless, the ADC reiterates its long-standing opposition to the physical operation of foreign military forces on Nigerian soil. We must not allow our desperation today to compromise the sovereignty of our country in whatever form or guise.

“It is in this context that we accept the U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) airstrikes on terrorist locations in Sokoto State on Thursday, December 25, 2025, only as a desperate measure that must not be allowed to substitute for a Nigeria-led response to domestic security challenges.”

The party said the incident could only be justified as a consequence of what it described as the Tinubu administration’s failure to prioritise national security, adding that governance appeared to have been reduced to revenue collection while critical issues such as security and diplomacy were treated as afterthoughts.

The ADC also criticised the manner in which Nigerians were informed of the airstrikes, noting that the initial announcement came from a social media post by the U.S. President, while information from Nigeria was limited to a spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the party, this reflected “a frightening lack of awareness of the historic significance” of the incident by the Nigerian President.

“The Nigerian government has said it played a collaborative role by providing intelligence. In other words, Nigeria merely acted as an informant in an operation it should have led,” the statement said, questioning why Nigeria, despite spending trillions of naira on security over the years, was unable to carry out the operation itself.

The ADC demanded a clear explanation of Nigeria’s role and the terms of engagement, including the level of operational control exercised by Nigerian security forces, the exact number of terrorists killed, the immediate outcomes of the strike, and whether more such operations should be expected.

“The ADC warns that there is a difference between strategic collaboration and myopic surrender, which is ultimately counterproductive to national security and inimical to Nigeria’s long-term sovereign interests,” the party stated.

The party stressed that while it supports the fight against terrorism, it is deeply concerned about the implications of the incident for Nigeria’s sovereignty, strategic autonomy, and self-respect, urging the government to answer the critical questions raised by the airstrike.