ADC unveils new headquarters as faction

.Rolls out membership registration, congresses’ plans

THE African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said it would commence its congresses in February next year, while its membership registration across the country would commence next week.

The party also debunked insinuations that its new National Headquarters was donated to it by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, just as it emphasised that while it is favourably disposed to welcoming new members, all newcomers must be ready to abide by its code of conduct.

Speaking to journalists after the unveiling of the party’s new National Headquarters in Abuja yesterday, the ADC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdhllahi, said the party also expects former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general elections, Mr Peter Obi, to make a bold decision after the Anambra Governorship elections, adding that it also expects former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, to do the same, as the party prepares to commence full actions and activities ahead of the 2027 elections.

Responding to questions, Nalla Abdhllahi said: “Alhaji Atiku Abubakar used to be the tenant of this building, which he used for his presidential campaign. But his tenancy has lapsed. Now the ADC is the tenant of this building. So, this building, at no time, belonged to Atiku Abubakar.”

MEANWHILE, the national leadership of the ADC, yesterday, issued a warning to the general public, party members, and the international community to disregard the purported “new party headquarters” inaugurated by a faction led by former Senate President, David Mark.

The party stressed that the faction lacks any “constitutional, moral, or legal authority” to speak on behalf of the party or represent its interests.

In a statement signed by the National Chairman of the ADC, Nafiu Bala Gombe, the party described the action as a blatant and illegal attempt to usurp its leadership, which, it said, is built on democracy, integrity, and the rule of law.

Gombe said: “The authentic National Working Committee (NWC), duly recognised by the party’s constitution and a majority of its organs, wishes to state categorically that the group led by David Mark is an aggrieved splinter group operating outside the established structures of the ADC.

Their actions are a product of their failure to subvert the party’s internal democratic processes for their personal ambitions.

“The building being paraded as a new national headquarters is not the official seat of the ADC. It is a private facility of an illegitimate association and has no affiliation with the authentic ADC.

“This move is a desperate anti-democratic gambit aimed at creating confusion and misleading the public. It is a direct assault on the will of the party’s membership and a violation of our constitution.”