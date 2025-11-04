ADC slams Tinubu over Trump’s military threat, rising insecurity

• Afenifere condemns foreign intervention, demands state police

• NANS urges respectful global engagement on security challenges

African Democratic Congress (ADC) has reacted to the U.S. designation of Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern”, saying the development reflects a global worry over Nigeria’s rising insecurity.

It expressed concern that Nigeria under the President Bola Tinubu might be running out of time, given the web of challenges ranging from insecurity, weak diplomatic ties, lack of accountability and wobbly economic policies to the absence of national interest.

Also, Afenifere, a prominent Yoruba socio-political organisation, condemned the U.S. threat due to the country’s insecurity and alleged persecution of Christians. It renewed calls for state police, which it believes would nip terrorism in the bud.

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) described the development as undiplomatic and disrespectful to the nation’s sovereignty.

The Guardian had reported that Trump threatened to deploy military forces in Nigeria if the alleged genocide against Christians is not stopped in the country.

Trump, in a post on his ‘Truth Social’ platform on Saturday, directed the Department of War to prepare for “possible action” if the killings continued.

ADC, in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, yesterday, said the action by Trump again highlighted the urgency and scale of Nigeria’s security collapse.

“We are guided by the painful reality that what is really at stake on this issue are the thousands of human lives that have been lost to insecurity in Nigeria, irrespective of their tribe, religion or region,” the party said, adding that the U.S. President’s designation underlined the global expectation that governments must protect the lives of citizens living within their borders.

It warned that the crisis was no longer regional or religious, but a national existential threat, referencing the attack by JNIM, an Al-Qaeda affiliate, in Kwara State on the same day Trump made the pronouncement.

The party also faulted the Tinubu administration for failing to appoint ambassadors two years into office.

In the statement, yesterday, by its National Publicity Secretary, Justice Faloye; and leader, HRH Oba Oladipo Olaitan, Afenifere attributed the rising international condemnation of Nigeria’s insecurity to the government’s failure to implement state police and restructure the country for equity and peaceful coexistence, as recommended by the 2014 National Conference.

It regarded the decade-long delay in addressing these issues as “culpable gross negligence” by the government, resulting in thousands of unnecessary deaths.

The organisation emphasised the creation of state and local government police forces as a sine qua non for efficient security management and allowing communities to defend themselves.

Afenifere also criticised the Tinubu administration’s centralised governance approach, which it believes is counterproductive and has contributed to diplomatic challenges, including the lack of ambassadors in key countries such as the U.S.

It demanded the immediate appointment of ambassadors by the Tinubu administration and the implementation of state police to curb insecurity.

Chairman of NANS Joint Campus Committee (JCC) Osun Axis, Solomon Ayobami, and Secretary-General South-West (Zone D), Oluwole Olutunde Aboke, stated that Nigeria, as Africa’s largest democracy, deserves mutual respect and fair engagement from world leaders, not public denigration.

The association described Trump’s comments as “condescending and unbecoming of a head of state”, stressing that Nigeria’s security challenges were complex and rooted in terrorism, banditry and insurgency, not religion as insinuated.

“Attempts to label these crises as religious persecution are dangerous, divisive and capable of igniting unnecessary tension among peace-loving citizens,” the statement read.

While acknowledging the right of global leaders to express concern over humanitarian situations, NANS said such interventions must follow diplomatic channels built on dialogue and collaboration.

According to NANS, the Federal Government has not been idle in confronting insecurity, citing ongoing efforts by the Presidency, the Ministry of Defence and security agencies to restore peace across the country. However, it urged the government to be more proactive and intelligence-driven in tackling terrorism and other criminal activities threatening national stability.

Further, ADC called on the Tinubu administration to overhaul the country’s security apparatus, appoint qualified ambassadors, focus on price stability and end personalisation of public institutions to avoid the cascading situation that has made the country more vulnerable than ever.