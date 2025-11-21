Adeleke faces uncertain re-election bid over PDP crisis

The prospects of Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, securing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform for his 2026 re-election bid are increasingly uncertain.

The development follows the deepening factional crisis within the party’s national leadership as one faction is led by Governor Seyi Makinde, the newly elected National Chairman, Kabiru Turaki and National Secretary, Taofeek Arapaja, while the other is spearheaded by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, National Chairman, Abdulrahman Mohammed, and National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu.

However, efforts to get comments from the Osun PDP state Chairman, Bisi Sunday, and the party’s Director of Media and Information, Oladele Bamiji, proved futile, as both declined to respond to multiple calls.

But the Deputy National Chairman, Kamoru Ajisafe, hinted that Adeleke might be exploring alternative platforms to seek re-election, citing the party’s inability to conduct a credible nomination due to internal disputes.

Also, a former National Deputy Publicity Secretary of PDP, Diran Odeyemi, disclosed that the governor is already scouting for other platforms, with a committee reportedly set up to identify a suitable party if PDP proves unviable.

While speculation had suggested the Social Democratic Party (SDP) as a potential option, Odeyemi clarified that no decision has been made, noting, “SDP is not in consideration as of now.”

According to Odeyemi, the option of joining the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State remains open but depends on party members’ willingness to embrace the governor. Some APC leaders are reportedly hesitant, citing concerns over the ego and ambitions of supporters of former Governor Gboyega Oyetola, who may resist subordinating to Adeleke if he joins the party.

Others said that Adeleke’s perceived popularity in the state diminishes the need for defection.

The National Secretary of the SDP, Olu Agunloye, said he was unaware of any formal approach by Adeleke but added that the governor would be welcomed to the party if he complied with the party’s procedures.

There are also unconfirmed reports of the governor engaging other parties, including All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), African Democratic Congress (ADC), and the Accord Party (AP).

Meanwhile, former PDP leaders, Olabode George and Eddy Olafeso, remain optimistic that the national crisis will be resolved, urging Adeleke to contest under the PDP banner.

George expressed confidence that the party would reconcile its differences, while Olafeso claimed the issue had already been settled.