Adeleke signs Osun 2026 N705b appropriation bill into law

Osun State governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, on Monday signed the state’s 2026 appropriation bill of N705 billion into law, vowing to ensure full implementation and highlighting the deliveries of the last three years’ budgets.

Accompanied by the deputy governor, Prince Kola Adewusi; Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Honourable Adewale Egbedun; the Chief of Staff, Hon Kazeem Akinleye; the Head of Service, Elder Ayanleye Aina; and members of the cabinet, Adeleke said he signed the 2026 Appropriation Bill into law to consolidate and expand governance and service delivery in line with the five-point agenda of his administration.

This disclosure was made in a statement signed by the governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed.

Speaking after the signing ceremony, Adeleke said the occasion marked “the final year of our first term with expanded ambitions to complete ongoing projects and launch new initiatives for the good of our people,” reaffirming that his administration has delivered to the admiration of the public.

According to him, “Our administration has in the last three budget years laid a solid foundation for the sustainable development of our dear state. We completed many abandoned projects and launched new ones. We paid billions of naira in pension and salary debt. We targeted workers’ welfare and approved and implemented payments of promotion arrears and many allowances that the previous government neglected.

“Our government touched previously neglected sectors, pouring funding into agricultural mechanisation, health and school rehabilitation, a new five-star stadium at Osogbo, over 250 kilometres of roads across the state, six different road dualisations in five major towns, three major flyover bridges to ease traffic congestion, innovations in energy, science and climate change, among others.”

Speaking on the importance of the 2026 budget, Adeleke said his team had resolved to consolidate achievements across the sectors, adding that “the year 2026 is a dual year of renewal of mandate and rolling out a new agenda for the next four years. The consolidation for 2026 is a year of continuation, of further good governance and of continuity for sustainable governance.

“2026 is a loaded era as an election year when, by God and the people, our mandate will be renewed. But we should not allow governance to suffer. We must multitask.

“We promise Osun people full implementation of the new Appropriation Act. I charge each ministry and agency to follow the established timelines for budget execution. We will continue to focus on people’s welfare and complete all ongoing projects and programmes,” he said.