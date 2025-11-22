Adetiloye gets the Future Awards Africa 2025 recognition on agriculture

THE Future Awards Africa 2025 has recognised the Chief Executive Officer of the Produce Export Development Alliance (PEDA), Adetiloye Aiyeola, for outstanding operational leadership in agriculture.

The honour celebrates real world impact, strong execution across value chains, and measurable contributions to sustainable growth in Nigeria’s agrifood economy.

The award spotlights substantive achievements rather than online visibility. Under Adetiloye’s leadership, PEDA has focused on systems that work at field level and in export markets, prioritising compliance, logistics, and market access that translate into income for producers and reliability for buyers.

As Adetiloye leads work that strengthens export readiness, postharvest systems, and buyer linkages.

He has overseen freight coordination for more than 13,500 metric tons of fresh produce through compliant cold chain operations, while building practical solutions that remove bottlenecks along the value chain.

Key initiatives include Borderless by PEDA, a business to business managed trade and logistics platform that connect verified suppliers to buyers, and service lines that support packaging and logistics execution.

PEDA’s partnerships now extend from technical assistance with COLEAD to a Dubai-based consultancy for strategic business linkages, beginning with a Gulfood 2026 Strategy Programme in January that prepares African exporters for structured entry into Gulf markets. PEDA is also preparing engagements with the Scottish African Business Association to deepen trade relations, sustainability, and investment dialogues in the United Kingdom.

The recognition underscores that the people moving agriculture forward are often behind the scenes, building systems that deliver results. It affirms The Future Awards Africa’s focus on change makers who design and run operations that create jobs, reduce losses, and improve the reliability of Nigerian exports.

“Execution is what moves the needle. Our focus is to turn good intentions into working systems that farmers, processors, and buyers can trust,” said Adetiloye Aiyeola. “This recognition is encouragement to deepen the work already underway across compliance, logistics, and market access.”