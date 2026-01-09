Afenifere challenges S’West governors on anti-terrorism campaign

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has lamented the upsurge in terror attacks in parts of Yorubaland and other parts of the country.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, and made available to journalists in Ibadan, Oyo State, Afenifere referenced the latest security breaches in the country.

It lamented the latest killing of some Forest Guards at Old Oyo National Park in Oloka, Oriire Local Council; four farmers in Igboho, Oorelope Local Council in Oyo; as well as the abduction of a nursing mother and her child in Supare/Ajegunle in Akoko South Local Council of Ondo State; the apprehension of some bandits in Ondo who were alleged to have fled Sokoto in the wake of America’s bombardment of their hideout; and the razing of a police station in Ipele also in Ondo.

Ajayi said: “Towards the end of last year, a rumour was rife that some hoodlums planned attacks on some public places in the South-West during the just-concluded festive periods.

“While we thank God that no major attack occurred during the period, the rumour should not be dismissed outright, going by reports of terrorists’ cells or camps already detected in various parts of the region. Those who struck at Oloka on Tuesday must have taken off from one of the nearby cells. Ditto those who struck in Kwara, Kogi, Niger, Borno, Plateau, Benue, Nasarawa and Southern Kaduna, including those who attacked guests at a wedding ceremony on December 30, 2025, at Kunza, Ashige in Lafia Local Council area of Nasarawa.”

According to him, the Third Division of the Nigerian Army, on the eve of this New Year, foiled the attempt to attack some communities in Plateau and eliminated five bandits in the process.

The Afenifere spokesman challenged South-West governors to “put life to the resolution they made when they met in Ibadan on November 24, 2025, on the security of the region.

At the meeting, they had resolved, among other things, to set up the South-West Security Fund (SWSF), which would establish a ‘Joint Security Intelligence Sharing and Communication Platform’ for the purpose of exchanging threat notifications, incident logs, traveller and cargo alerts, and coordinating state-to-state rapid responses.

The governors were urged to quickly actualise this arrangement and jointly acquire the necessary things to secure the region. Ajayi added that, in view of the need to amend the Constitution to establish state police, a presidential order could be issued to populate various levels of the existing police structure at the state and community levels with indigenes or inhabitants of the given area.

“This should not be difficult to achieve in view of the recent agreement between the governors and the President on the need to have state police,” he added.