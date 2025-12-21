Afenifere hails Aiyedatiwa over revalidation of Ondo deep seaport

Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola (Left) and Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa (right) signed Memorandum of Understanding on Ondo Deep Sea Port .

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, at the weekend, stated that the proposed Ondo deep seaport will serve as a vital gateway in the ecosystem of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), and will enhance trade within the Southwest zone.

While emphasising that the seaport, when actualised, will further advance Nigeria’s leadership in sub-regional economic coordination and trade facilitation, the foremost Yoruba group added that transshipment services will also receive a boost.

According to a statement issued by the organisation’s National Organising Secretary, Abagun Kole Omololu, the development has positioned Ondo State at the forefront of next-generation port infrastructure in the country.

Omololu, who hailed Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa on the successful revalidation of the operating licence for the deep seaport, commended him for sustaining momentum on the project and urged continued collaboration among stakeholders to ensure timely execution and operational excellence.

The statement read in part, “This historic milestone represents a major stride in regional economic development and affirms Ondo State’s emergence as a critical maritime and industrial hub in Nigeria.

“The revalidated licence removes all administrative encumbrances and provides the legal and regulatory certainty needed for full-scale development.

“Afenifere views this as evidence of purposeful governance, strategic foresight, and institutional discipline in advancing projects of national and regional significance, while reinforcing investor confidence.

“Uniquely positioned with a depth capable of accommodating very large vessels unable to berth at existing Lagos ports, the facility will decongest Nigeria’s busiest maritime corridor, enhance cargo handling efficiency, reduce turnaround times, and lower logistics costs.

“Beyond state-level benefits, the port will drive economic activity across the South-West through industrial clustering, petrochemical expansion, agro-export processing, and manufacturing value chains. Multiplier effects include job creation, skills development, technology transfer, and increased internally generated revenue for state and federal governments.

“Afenifere recognises the supportive role of the Federal Government and the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy in aligning this project with national priorities, particularly economic diversification through the blue economy framework.

“The Ondo Deep Sea Port is legacy infrastructure poised to deliver enduring prosperity for Ondo State, the South-West, and Nigeria.”