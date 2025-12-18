Ondo Deep Sea Port gets green light, set to serve Nigeria, West Africa

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has said the proposed Ondo Deep Sea Port will operate as a major hub for international trade, serving Nigeria and countries within the West African subregion.

Aiyedatiwa disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja while receiving the revalidated licence for the port from the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola.

He said the port’s depth would allow very large vessels, bigger than those currently operating in Lagos ports, to berth with ease.

The licence for the port, originally approved by former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, was submitted for revalidation after errors were discovered in the initial document.

In a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ebenezer Adeniyan, Aiyedatiwa commended the Federal Government for fast-tracking the revalidation process.

According to the governor, the state government is ready to commence the project, describing the port as a critical infrastructure that goes beyond state-level use.

He said the facility would serve as a gateway for international operations and businesses, with the capacity to support industry, commerce, and the economy at large.

Aiyedatiwa explained that the deep-sea port is designed to accommodate businesses across Nigeria and neighbouring West African countries, noting that it has a natural draught of about 18 metres.

He added that the size and depth of the port would eliminate the need for transshipment, as vessels would be able to sail directly into Ondo State waters.

The governor said the project would have a significant positive impact on Nigeria’s economy, stressing that its benefits would extend beyond cargo movement.

He noted that once construction begins and ground is broken, there would be increased movement of people into the state, including those involved in financial and humanitarian services, with positive implications for hospitality and other sectors of the state economy.