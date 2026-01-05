Afenifere’s ex-scribe, don seek stronger collaboration against banditry

Former Secretary-General of Afenifere, Basorun Seinde Arogbofa, has stressed the need for the Yoruba race to defend their lands against bandits and terrorists.

According to him, the move would enable the Yoruba to properly defend their region against any invader due to their unique understanding of the terrain.

Arogbofa stated this during the installation of the immediate past chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ondo State chapter, and former Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Bakkita Bello, as the seventh Olukoju of Odooko, Afa Okeagbe, in the Akoko North West Local Council of the state.

WHILE backing Arogbofa’s position, Prof. Abiodun Akinpelu of Lagos State University, who delivered the keynote address at the coronation, expressed displeasure over the insecurity situation in Yorubaland.

Akinpelu, who charged all traditional rulers as well as other stakeholders to synergise to defend and protect the region, urged the Southwest governors to emulate and build on the effort of the late former Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu in nipping insecurity challenges in the bud by strengthening and adequately funding the Amotekun Corps.

The don, who spoke on the theme, ‘Royalty, Defence and Protection of Oduduwa Land’, stated that it would be a great “gain to start promoting indigenous language so that our culture and traditions passed down to us by our forefathers would not go into extinction.”

While hailing Bello as the new Olukoju of Afa Okeagbe, Akinpelu described the development as an unprecedented period of peaceful growth and development for the people of Okeagbe.

The former Speaker was installed at the weekend in the ancient community with the public reappearance of the town’s sacred traditional ‘Amgbu’ regalia, which was last seen in 1973.

Presenting the staff of office, the Ajana of Afa Okeagbe, Oba Mofolorunso Adegboyega Arasanyin, who harped on the pivotal role of the Olukoju dynasty, described the title as the pillar of strength, courage and steadfastness in protecting the sacred institution of the Ajana and the community at large.

The former PDP chairman, who appreciated the Ajana-in-Council and the community, affirmed his dedication to fostering economic growth, political development, and peaceful coexistence among the people.

With the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, represented by Fatai Atere, a member of the Ondo State House of Assembly, congratulating the Afa Okeagbe community on the choice of the new Olukoju, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, represented by the Commissioner for Water Resources, Public Sanitation and Hygiene, Samson Akande, urged the people to continue to live in peace and unity for the progress of the community.