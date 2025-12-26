U.S airstrike on ISIS terrorists timely – Afenifere

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has thrown its full support behind the air strikes conducted by United States military forces against the ISIS-affiliated terrorists in the North West axis of Nigeria.

While describing the military action carried out with the approval of the Nigerian government as timely, the foremost Yoruba group emphasised that the operation will, in no small measure, restore safety and normalcy in communities that have for a while been terrorised.

Afenifere, in a statement issued by its National Organising Secretary, Abagun Kole Omololu, which was made available to The Guardian, stressed that the coordinated military response was a decisive and necessary step to confront years of relentless insecurity and widespread abductions.

The statement comes hours after the official confirmation from the Defence Headquarters that the strikes, targeting terrorist enclaves, were carried out with the explicit approval of the federal government.

According to the group, the alleged failure to tackle terrorists headlong in their strongholds over the years had created a vacuum necessitating external as well as capable partnership, stressing that the involvement of the United States is a logical development given the prolonged security challenges.

The statement read in parts, “The recent confirmation by the Defence Headquarters that the joint air strikes conducted by Nigerian and United States military forces against ISIS terrorist elements in Northwest Nigeria were executed with the approval of the appropriate Federal Government authorities is both timely and necessary.

“Afenifere unequivocally supports this decisive action, which comes after years of relentless insecurity that has held communities hostage and undermined the very fabric of the nation.

“At this critical juncture, the involvement of the United States in the ongoing counter-terrorism operations deserves recognition, not condemnation. For far too long, innocent Nigerians have been subjected to relentless attacks, abductions and wanton destruction of property, while insufficient measures were taken to decisively confront these terrorist enclaves.

“The vacuum created by decades of ineffective governance has, regrettably, invited the intervention of capable partners who understand the urgency of the situation. Afenifere wishes to stress that true sovereignty is measured not by rhetoric but by the capacity to protect citizens, enforce the rule of law and secure the nation’s borders.

“The lives of Nigerians and the preservation of national peace must always take precedence over political sentiment or populist critique. The swift and coordinated military response demonstrates the Federal Government’s commitment to restoring safety and stability to affected regions.”

With Afenifere asserting that a country’s sovereignty is defined by its ability to protect its citizenry, the group maintained that the preservation of Nigerian lives and national peace must supersede political rhetoric or populist criticism.

Calling for national unity, Afenifere urged citizens, political leaders, and civil society to support the ongoing operations and also appealed for solidarity among the people.

“We call upon all citizens, political leaders, and civil society actors to resist any temptation to undermine these efforts with misplaced criticism.

“Now is the time for solidarity, support and constructive collaboration to eradicate terrorism and protect the lives of Nigerians.

“The courage, professionalism and decisive action displayed by both Nigerian and United States forces should be applauded. Afenifere reaffirms its support for any measures, domestic or joint, that will ensure that Nigeria’s citizens can live in safety and security, free from the scourge of terror,” Afenifere stated.