‘Africa becoming global hub for innovation’

Leap Africa, a non-governmental organisation, has reaffirmed Africa’s growing reputation as a global centre of innovation.

The Executive Director, LEAP Africa, Ms Kehinde Ayeni, said this at the 12th edition of its Social Innovators Programme and Awards (SIPA) in Lagos.

The event had the theme, “Africa as The Sector: Maximising Possibilities through Technology, Finance and Policy.”

Ayeni was quoted in a statement on Wednesday after its programme that the organisation remained committed to youth-led transformation in Africa as young Africans were redefining problem-solving across the continent.

“This event brought together innovators, policymakers, financiers and development partners committed to advancing the continent’s innovation ecosystem.”

According to her, the gathering underscores Africa’s transition from being seen as an emerging market to a vibrant sector of creativity, investment and transformative ideas driven by technologically enabled young people.

Mrs Claire Omatseye, the Board Chair of LEAP Africa and Managing Director of JNC International, said collaboration had become the key driver of innovation adding that Africa’s time to lead global transformation had come.

“For more than a decade, SIPA has strengthened Africa’s innovation pipeline by supporting young changemakers and showcasing scalable solutions.

“The 2025 edition reaffirms Africa’s role not just as a participant in global innovation but as a key driver shaping the world’s future,” she said.

The event featured panel discussions, solution labs, speed talks and award presentations to outstanding social innovators.

Speakers included senior representatives from the venture philanthropy, entrepreneurship, climate, policy and development sectors across Africa.

They highlighted the importance of targeted investment, policy alignment and strengthened innovation infrastructure in sustaining the continent’s growth.

Participants also engaged in specialised solution labs, including the NYFF Hackathon, the UNDP-led session on creative expressions for inclusive development, and an enterprise support organisations roundtable examining the role of policy, technology and finance in accelerating innovation.

The first panel session, “From Village to Virtual,” examined ways to close Africa’s digital divide through smart policy and investment.

The second session, “Seeds & Servers,” emphasised that Africa’s long-term prosperity lies in the fusion of innovation, investment and bold reforms.

The ceremony concluded with the presentation of SIPA Awards, with Abdulateef Olaosebikan of Nafarm Foods winning the Social Impact Award, while Samuel Folorunsho of Legis 360 emerged as Outstanding Innovator.

The two winners were selected from more than 70 nominees.

LEAP Africa is a youth-focused leadership development organisation working across education, entrepreneurship, employability, citizenship and wellbeing.

With over one million beneficiaries across 26 states and 48 African countries, the organisation promotes ethical, innovative youth leadership.