Africa Magic opens submissions for 12th AMVCA

Africa Magic, in partnership with MultiChoice, has opened entries for the 12th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), with submissions running from January 11 to February 15, 2026.

The awards recognise film and television works produced and broadcast across Africa. Eligible entries must have been publicly screened or broadcast between January 1 and December 31, 2025. Feature-length films must have been shown in cinemas, television, or streaming platforms to qualify.

The 2026 edition will feature 32 award categories, including 18 jury-decided categories and 11 audience-voted categories. There will also be two Lifetime Achievement Awards and one Trailblazer Award.

Two new categories have been added to the Indigenous Language section. They are: Best Indigenous Language – North Africa and Best Indigenous Language – Central Africa. Organisers say the additions are aimed at widening regional representation and recognising storytelling across more African languages.

Entries must be submitted online through the official AMVCA portal, with full preview copies uploaded in the format in which they were broadcast or screened. Detailed eligibility and submission guidelines are available on the Africa Magic website.

The awards ceremony is scheduled to take place in Lagos in May 2026, with further details expected to be announced later. The 12th edition is headlined by Don Julio as lead sponsor.