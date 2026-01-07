African Telescope appoints scholars from four African countries to Editorial Board

L-R: The new appointees, Dr Jade Appiah-Lartey, Dr Mbouemboue Ahmed, Dr Emily Kaburu and Dr Mutiu Ganiyu were recently appointed to the Editorial Board of African Telescope Newspaper, a pan-African online media organisation.

L-R: The new appointees, Dr Jade Appiah-Lartey, Dr Mbouemboue Ahmed, Dr Emily Kaburu and Dr Mutiu Ganiyu were recently appointed to the Editorial Board of African Telescope Newspaper, a pan-African online media organisation.

African Telescope Newspaper, a pan-African online media organisation, has appointed scholars from Kenya, Ghana, Cameroon and Nigeria to its Editorial Board, a move aimed at strengthening editorial oversight and expanding Africa-focused coverage.

Those appointed are Dr Emily Wanja Kaburu of Kenya, who will serve as Secretary of the Board, alongside Dr Jade Ampomaah Appiah-Lartey of Ghana, Dr Mbouemboue Ahmed of Cameroon and Dr Mutiu Adekunle Ganiyu of Nigeria as board members.

The appointments were announced in a statement issued on Wednesday by Emmanuel Williams, General Manager of African Telescope Newspaper.

According to the statement, the Editorial Board is chaired by Dr Rasaq Adisa, an Associate Professor at the University of Ilorin, and is responsible for providing strategic editorial guidance and strengthening the publication’s credibility. The board is also expected to offer informed perspectives on issues of continental relevance, in line with the organisation’s editorial vision.

The management said the appointments followed a review of the scholars’ academic qualifications, professional backgrounds and engagement with Africa-centred research and public discourse. It added that the new members would broaden regional representation and contribute diverse expertise across multiple disciplines.

Dr Kaburu, who holds a doctorate in reproductive health sciences, was described as bringing experience in research, policy engagement and academic coordination. In her role as Secretary, she is expected to support editorial planning and coordination, as well as documentation of board deliberations.

Dr Appiah-Lartey, a lecturer at the University of Ghana, specialises in marketing and communication studies. She holds degrees in marketing and communication and has professional experience spanning academia and industry, particularly in business strategy and digital communication.

The appointment of Dr Mbouemboue Ahmed was described as adding technical depth to the board. A petroleum geoscientist by training, he currently conducts research with Cameroon’s Ministry of Scientific Research and Innovation. His work covers areas related to energy, natural resources and sustainable development.

Also appointed is Dr Mutiu Adekunle Ganiyu, a lecturer at the National Open University of Nigeria. He has combined academic and professional experience in journalism, having worked with several Nigerian media organisations including Daily Trust, The Sun Newspaper, the News Agency of Nigeria, the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, Nigerian Tribune and Sketch Newspapers.

Management said the new board members are expected to contribute to editorial policy direction, content development and oversight as African Telescope continues to expand its coverage of African affairs.

African Telescope Newspaper is published by African Telescope Nigeria Limited.