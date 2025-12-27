‘Africa’s future positive outlook will be shaped by leaders with competence, character’

The Dean, Lagos Business School, Professor Olayinka David-West, has said Africa’s future will be shaped by leaders who combine competence with character, strategy with stewardship, and empathy with a focus on goals.

Speaking at the executive programme graduation ceremony of the Pan-Atlantic University (PAU) and Lagos Business School (LBS), David-West, who emphasised the school’s mission to nurture responsible leadership, said: “That is why business ethics, sustainability, and good governance are embedded in all our programmes. They are not electives, but pillars of our identity as a school.”

The institution recently concluded two weeks of academic celebrations, reaffirming the university’s commitment to developing ethical leaders and industry-ready professionals.

The season of excellence culminated on December 13, 2025, with the graduation of 436 executives from LBS, following the University’s 22nd convocation ceremonies for 266 undergraduate and 236 graduate students the previous weekend.

The executive graduation held at the LBS campus, marked the completion of seven flagship Executive Education programmes – Global CEO Africa Programme (GCEO-A); Chief Executive Programme (CEP); Advanced Management Programme (AMP); Owner-Manager Programme (OMP); Senior Manager Programme (SMP); Agribusiness Management Programme (AgMP); and Management Acceleration Programme (MAP)

Drawn from diverse industries, including finance, technology, manufacturing, healthcare, and agribusiness, and representing multiple African countries, the leaders have been equipped to drive innovation and sustainable growth in an increasingly complex global landscape.

The keynote address was delivered by the Founder and CEO of SecureID Group and an alumna of the LBS Chief Executive Programme, Mrs. Kofo Akinkugbe.

She shared lessons on resilience and highlighted the importance of values-driven leadership, noting: “Ethical leadership goes beyond pecuniary issues. It means benchmarking and adhering to global standards and best practices even when the local laws, regulations, and standards do not demand it.”

Earlier, the university’s convocation ceremonies celebrated academic excellence across its schools: the School of Media and Communication (SMC), the School of Science and Technology (SST), the School of Management and Social Sciences (SMSS), and Lagos Business School (LBS). The event spotlighted Dumebi Valerie Duru, who emerged as the best graduating student with a perfect 5.0 CGPA.

In her charge to the class, Vice-Chancellor Professor Enase Okonedo urged the graduates to act as ambassadors of integrity and professional excellence as they transition into the workforce.

Both ceremonies concluded with the formal induction of graduates into the Pan-Atlantic University and Lagos Business School Alumni Associations. Welcoming the executive graduates, Mr Valentine Okelu, Vice-President of the LBS Alumni Association and CEO of Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals, encouraged the newly inducted alumni to leverage the globally connected network for collaboration and impact.