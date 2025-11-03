AFRIFF 2025: Shettima, Mbah, others receive Herbert Wigwe Trailblazer Award

Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima; Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah; British actor and director, David Oyelowo; and politician, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, have been awarded the Herbert Wigwe Award for Excellence at the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) 2025.

The festival, themed “Rhythms of the Continent: The Afrobeats Film Movement,” will explore the intersection of music, film, and culture while recognising individuals whose visionary work continues to elevate Africa’s creative industries on the global stage.

Scheduled to take place from November 2 to 8, 2025, the 14th edition of AFRIFF returns with a renewed commitment to spotlighting excellence, this time through the Herbert Wigwe Award for Excellence, dedicated to celebrating outstanding Africans who are contributing positively to the continent.

Speaking on the theme, Founder and Executive Director of AFRIFF, Chioma Ude, said this year the festival is focused on linking Afrobeats with film. “We are pulling all our music partners, musicians, and music executives to guide, encourage us, and learn from us,” she said.

The Herbert Wigwe Award is named in honour of the late Herbert Wigwe, a man whose legacy continues to inspire bold leadership, innovation, and investment in Africa’s creative economy. The awards will celebrate filmmakers, producers, and creative entrepreneurs who embody the same spirit of excellence and transformation that Wigwe championed throughout his life.

“The Herbert Wigwe Trailblazer Award is more than a tribute; it’s a movement. Herbert believed deeply in the power of African talent to compete globally. Through this award, we’re honouring that vision by recognising creative leaders who are breaking barriers, redefining African storytelling, and inspiring new generations to dream bigger,” she said.

On the opening night of AFRIFF, Shettima and Mbah will each receive awards for their immense contributions to growth, innovation, and excellence in their respective fields. The closing night will also honour Muri-Okunola and Oyelowo.

This year’s AFRIFF will also mark the launch of the AFRIFF Film and Content Market (AFCM), Nigeria’s first and only film and content marketplace.

The AFCM will serve as a business hub connecting filmmakers, distributors, and investors, furthering AFRIFF’s mission to build a sustainable ecosystem for African content creation and monetisation.

“We have gone to festivals, trained people on what a festival means to the ecosystem. Now we want to tell you what the sustainability act is to you, the filmmaker — the market,” Ude said.

Alongside screenings, masterclasses, and workshops, AFRIFF 2025 will feature over 100 films from across Africa and the diaspora, showcasing the diversity and creativity that define African cinema today.

The festival opens with Three Cold Dishes, directed by Asurf Oluseyi and executive produced by Burna Boy and Osas Ighodaro. It closes with two music-themed documentaries: an 18-minute short by Nigerian singer Flavour and a one-hour feature by a Senegalese filmmaker, both tracing African music journeys.