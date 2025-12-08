Again, UBA Group dominates 2025 Banker Awards

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has once again reaffirmed its leadership as one of the continent’s most innovative and resilient financial institutions, after the bank, for the third time in five years, emerged as African Bank of the Year 2025 by Banker.com.

UBA also won the Best Bank of the Year awards in nine of its 20 African subsidiaries, bringing its total awards this year to 10 as UBA Benin, UBA Chad, UBA Republic of Congo (Congo-Brazzaville), UBA Liberia, UBA Mali, UBA Mozambique, UBA Senegal, UBA Sierra Leone, and UBA Zambia all came out tops as the best banks in their respective countries, underscoring the bank’s strength across West, Central and Southern Africa and highlighting the depth of its Pan-African franchise.

Banker.com, a leading global finance news publication published by the Financial Times of London, organises the yearly Bank of the Year Awards, and this year’s edition was held at a grand ceremony at the Peninsula, London, on Wednesday.

The Chief Executive Officer, UBA UK, Deji Adeyelure, received the awards on behalf of the bank, representing the Group Managing Director/CEO, Oliver Alawuba, and was accompanied by the bank’s Head of Business Development, Mark Ifashe, and Head of Financial Institutions, Shilpam Jha.

In its remarks on UBA’s winnings, banker.com said: “For the third time in five years, UBA Group has won the coveted Bank of the Year award for Africa. The UBA Group consistently punches above its weight against its larger African rivals. The bank this year also takes home nine separate country awards (one more than it gained for its last continental win in 2024), equivalent to around a quarter of the awards for the continent, and more than any of its continent-wide rivals.”