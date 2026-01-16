Agric firm denies fraud allegations over sharing of N1b profits to Ekiti youths

Management of an Ekiti agric firm, under the auspices of YSJ Farms Limited, has denied allegations that it defrauded some youths in Ekiti State under the Bring Back the Youths to Agriculture programme during the sharing of N1 billion profits to them.

Recall that the Ekiti State Government, in partnership with YSJ Farms Limited, disbursed ₦1 billion to 4,657 beneficiaries under its Bring Back Our Youths in Agriculture programme in December 2025.

Also recall that the initiative, launched in partnership with YSJ Farms Limited, aims to empower young people in commercial agriculture, promoting food security and economic growth.

No fewer than 11 cluster farms were established across the state, providing opportunities for young farmers to engage in agriculture.

The participants receive training, seeds, fertilisers, and access to markets, as well as modern farming equipment and technology.

However, some youths have accused the YSJ management of defrauding them under the guise of the ‘Bring Back Youths to Agriculture Empowerment Programme’ by allegedly collecting a sum of N100,000 from them.

The firm’s General Manager, Rotimi Omole, described the allegations as misleading, false, and a distortion of the programme’s structure and operations.

Addressing journalists on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, Omole said that the programme was established to address spiralling youth unemployment and encourage sustainable participation in agribusiness, not for exploitation.

He clarified that the sum of N100,000 paid last year by participants who pioneered the scheme during its take-off phase in 2024 was a commitment fee approved by the management of YSJ Farms.

The General Manager clarified that the fee was designed to ensure seriousness and long-term commitment from pioneer participants who voluntarily enrolled at the formative stage of the Bring Back the Youths in Agriculture initiative.

Omole added that new participants were never required to pay any commitment fee, maintaining that participation in the programme is free of charge for new intakes.

He noted that the commitment fee was limited to the pioneer participants alone and should not be misconstrued as a recurring charge or a means of exploitation.

Addressing claims of alleged non-remuneration, the General Manager stated that all payments to participants are strictly performance-based, noting that remuneration is determined by measurable outputs recorded at farm sites, regularity of attendance, and level of engagement.

Omole added that the scheme operates a results-driven model, under which beneficiaries are compensated in direct proportion to their productivity and engagement.

He clarified that disparities in payments among participants were a reflection of differences in individual performance and participation levels, not favouritism or denial of entitlements.

He disclosed that some beneficiaries were paid as high as N1.5m, while others earned lower payments commensurate with their measurable contributions to the programme.

He noted that the payment structure was designed to encourage accountability, hard work, and sustainability, adding that the initiative rewards effort and results rather than mere participation.