AI reshaping pharmacy education, training, says don

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academic, of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Prof. Adesola Aderounmu, has stressed that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming pharmacy education and training, while enhancing learning, research, and practice readiness.



Aderounmu made this submission at the valedictory lecture in honour of Prof. Abiodun Ogudaini, organised by the Faculty of Pharmacy, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife.



While speaking on the theme of the lecture, ‘Application of Artificial Intelligence in Pharmacy Education and Training’, Aderounmu, a renowned Professor of Computer Science and Engineering, emphasised that AI is reshaping healthcare and education.



While stressing that AI is offering innovative tools that enhance personalised learning, clinical decision-making, research capacity, and professional development, the computer scientist disclosed that in pharmacy education, it has been able to provide opportunities for adaptive learning systems, virtual simulations, clinical decision support, and data-driven research training.



Aderounmu added that “as AI opens new frontiers in education, it extends and amplifies the values that Prof. Ogudaini has championed throughout his distinguished academic journey.”



He maintained that “throughout his career, Prof. Ogudaini distinguished himself as a scholar of integrity, a mentor of repute, and a visionary leader who consistently sought to raise the standards of teaching, research, and professional training at the Faculty of Pharmacy, Obafemi Awolowo University.”



On his part, Ogundaini advised the university to integrate AI into the student curriculum to better prepare them with workplace skills of the future.



He said: “Although we are beginning this initiative rather late, there is still ample opportunity to take the necessary steps, particularly in developing relevant courses on AI and comprehensive policies to guide the university-wide application of AI.”



Ogundaini joined the staff of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, in 1976. He helped establish the Olu Akinkugbe Faculty of Pharmacy at the University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED), Ondo, and served as the pioneer dean of the faculty.