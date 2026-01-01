Aide lauds Shettima’s work ethic

An aide to Vice President Kashim Shettima, Stanley Nkwocha, yesterday, offered an insight into the inner workings of the office of his principal, shedding light on the leadership philosophy, work ethic, and human-centred approach that shape the day-to-day operations of the bureau.

Nkwocha, who works closely with the Vice President, said the public often sees only the formal side of governance, official speeches, council meetings, and state engagements, while missing the quieter moments where policy is refined, decisions are weighed, and national challenges are confronted with intense focus and reflection.

According to him, Vice President Shettima’s work routine stretches deep into the night, with policy documents reviewed, memos annotated, and strategic directions clarified long after official working hours.

Matters scheduled for deliberation at high-level forums such as the National Economic Council, he noted, often receive the Vice President’s personal attention in the early hours of the morning.

Nkwocha described Shettima as a leader who combines intellectual rigour with empathy, noting that the Vice President takes a personal interest in the welfare of staff and insists on understanding the human impact behind every policy recommendation placed before him.

He revealed that Shettima’s private library doubles as a strategic nerve centre, housing books on economics, history, conflict resolution, agriculture, and Nigerian affairs alongside briefing papers and policy drafts.

This blend, Nkwocha said, reflects the Vice President’s belief that effective governance must be grounded in knowledge, context, and lived realities.

Beyond ideas and strategy, the aide said excellence is non-negotiable in the Vice President’s office.

Nkwocha also highlighted Shettima’s hands-on involvement in economic inclusion programmes, including MSME initiatives, where he insists on real data rather than sanitised reports, and pushes for policy adjustments when gaps affecting vulnerable groups are identified.

On national cohesion, the aide described reconciliation as a defining feature of his principal’s leadership, noting that he prioritises dialogue and engagement during moments of tension, whether political, ethnic, or communal.

According to him, the Vice President approaches conflict not as a partisan actor, but as a national bridge-builder focused on unity and long-term stability.