Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, a building block for Nigeria’s public service



In a concerted effort to bolster effective governance across Nigeria, the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation has been quietly equipping hundreds of public servants with world-class skills. But what happens after the training? We sat down with Mr Audu Olokpo, Vice President, of the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation’s vibrant Alumni Association, to discuss the tangible results of this investment and how this powerful network is driving change from within the system.

For our readers who may not be familiar, can you briefly describe the core mission of the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation and its core capacity-building initiatives?

The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation is a philanthropic organisation dedicated to transforming the public sector through support for the rehabilitation of primary healthcare centres, public sector reforms and capacity building programmes for senior public service personnel in Africa.

With a core mission to build a better Africa by improving the effectiveness of government institutions and promoting good governance, the foundation, through its partnership with the University of Oxford’s Blavatnik School of Government, invests in the development of public sector leaders through its AIG scholarship programme, the AIG Fellowship, and the AIG Public Leaders Programme.

The foundation, in its quest for public sector reforms, has supported the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) in digitalising their operations, instituted awards for best performing civil servants, reform of the staff appraisal system, capacity building of permanent secretaries and recently, directors amongst others.

The Foundation has now trained over 500 public servants. How would you describe the alumni community today?

The alumni association continues to grow significantly with the commencement of the fifth cohort of the AIG Public Leaders Programme (PLP), comprising 72 outstanding African public servants. Joining them is the 2025 AIG Scholar, Oluwapelumi Olugbile, who recently began her studies at the Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford.

Today, the alumni network spans several countries across the African continent, including South Africa, Ghana, Kenya, and Nigeria. In the coming months, it will further expand to include members from Zambia, Tanzania, and Egypt.

This diverse community of bright and dedicated alumni drawn from various sectors of the public service at both federal and state levels, provides a rich network of intellectual resources. Members engage, exchange ideas, collaborate to solve problems, and open doors to opportunities that were once beyond their individual reach within their respective organisations.



An alumni network is only as good as its engagement. What has been the strategy for keeping the PLP alumni connected, engaged, and supportive of one another since their training?

The foundation has been deliberate in its alumni engagement through regular upskilling events in Lagos and Abuja for the alumni. The upskilling events are either hybrid or virtual and organised with the Alumni Association and focus on current topical issues affecting the alumni in their quest to make a positive impact. The events also offer great networking opportunities to members.

The recently introduced mentorship programme is another big plus as it affords alumni to be mentored or to be mentors, all in a bid to enhance our skills to improve the public service. Alumni are also involved in conducting capacity-building programmes where they cascade learnings to other members of their organisations or those of alumni colleagues.

Let’s talk about the upskilling programmes. Over the last seven quarters, the Foundation has hosted its alumni members in quarterly upskilling programmes. This is aside from the programme they have undergone. Why was there a need to continue these programmes post-graduation? What specific gaps were you aiming to fill?

The upskilling programmes are a great idea as they bring together alumni and provide opportunities for networking and learning, as participants are from different cohorts of the PLP and MPP scholars. Past upskilling programmes have covered a wide range of critical areas including negotiation, lobbying and stakeholder management, project planning and execution, securing funding and building strategic partnerships, navigating challenges and adapting to change, monitoring and evaluation, project impact measurement, as well as ethics and integrity in public procurement. Resource persons at the events are also well-grounded and knowledgeable persons, some being distinguished past and present permanent secretaries, chief executives and illustrious leaders in the private sector. The programme, from the topics delivered, affords alumni opportunities to connect, get inspired and be equipped to transform the public sector in our spheres of influence.

Ultimately, how do these upskilling programmes translate into better services for citizens?

The whole essence of the public service is to provide programmes, goods and services to Nigerian citizens to enhance their wellbeing. The upskilling programmes are equipping those responsible for crafting, implementing and evaluating policies and programmes of the government in its bid to achieve that goal.

Can you share one practical example of how an alumnus has applied their training to improve service delivery, for instance, in health, education, or procurement?

Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) and alumna of the AIG Public Leaders Programme (Cohort 4), saw a major problem stopping everyday people from getting justice after domestic and sexual abuse. She noted that over 12,000 survivors came to the DSVA for help within two years, yet many times, victims couldn’t get justice because proof (photos, videos, or messages) was often lost, deleted, or destroyed by the abuser. Without this proof, the police and courts couldn’t act, and survivors were left without justice.

Drawing on insights from the training, Titilola realised the system needed to be proactive. She led the creation of a transformative self-reporting feature accessible on lagosdsvcms.org. This tool serves as a secure digital safe for survivors. It lets them document what happened immediately, upload and save important evidence like pictures and videos and keep it safe until they are ready to seek justice.

This simple tool now protects evidence, empowers survivors, and strengthens the fight against domestic violence in Lagos State. It is a clear example of how the AIG PLP is inspiring real-world change. The project holds hope and a real path to justice for the people who need it most.

Some readers may wonder: Does this training really make a difference in government performance? What would you say to them? What is the evidence of its success?

Training senior government officials is a critical investment in the effective functioning of public administration. As the drivers of policy, strategy, and governance, we greatly influence national development and public service delivery. Continuous professional development ensures that we remain equipped to address evolving challenges in a dynamic, socio-political environment.

Investing in the training of senior government officials is vital for building capable, ethical, and forward-thinking leadership. It not only enhances the effectiveness of governance but also ensures that public institutions can meet the needs and expectations of citizens in a rapidly changing world.

The adoption of technology in document processing and handling in the Federal Civil Service, the new performance management system, review of the public service rules with a whole chapter on virtual meetings, recognition and award of best performing personnel as well as the introduction of the service-wise Chat GPT and circulars portal, amongst others, are visible benefits of training making a difference in government performance.

Finally, for the outstanding public servants reading this, what is the call to action? How can they become a part of this transformative journey with the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation?

The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, through its AIG Scholarship and Public Leaders Programme (PLP), provides exceptional public servants with the opportunity to be part of a transformative journey, one that equips them to reform institutions, drive innovation, and build a more effective public sector. These programmes not only develop leadership capacity but also connect participants to a growing network of like-minded changemakers across Africa.

Each year, the foundation issues a public call for applications, widely announced through the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, the foundation’s official social media platforms, and its alumni community, ensuring that deserving public servants across the continent are encouraged to apply and take part in this life-changing opportunity.