AIG Zone 9 pledges hitch-free Christmas in Imo, Abia, Ebonyi

•Pledges to Work with Journalists

The Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Zone 9, comprising Imo, Abia and Ebonyi States, Kanayo Uzuegbu, on Wednesday promised a hitch-free Christmas celebration in the states under his command.

He warned criminals operating in the zone to stop forthwith from breaching the peace of the states under his watch.

According to a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the zone, Iheanetu Bruno Chukwudera, a Superintendent of Police (SP), and made available to The Guardian in Owerri, Uzuegbu gave the warning when the executive members of the Correspondents’ Chapel, Abia State, led by the chairman, Steve Oko, and the Abia State Guardian Newspapers correspondent, Gordi Udeaja, among others, visited the police boss in his office in Umuahia.

The police AIG said the full weight of the law will be brought against any criminal caught threatening public safety, disclosing that he would achieve this in collaboration with other sister security agencies in the affected states.

He promised to work towards ensuring that the residents in the three states sleep with their eyes closed.

The statement reads: “The Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 9 Headquarters, Umuahia, AIG Kanayo Uzuegbu, has issued a stern warning to criminal elements operating within the Zone, declaring that the full weight of the law will be brought to bear on anyone found breaching the peace or threatening public safety.

“AIG Uzuegbu made this known when he received in audience the newly inaugurated leadership of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Abia State Council, led by its Chairman, Deacon Steve Oko, during a courtesy visit to the Zonal Headquarters in Umuahia.”

The statement continued: “Reaffirming the unwavering commitment of the Zone 9 Command, in synergy with sister security agencies, to the protection of lives and property across the states under its jurisdiction, the AIG stressed that no part of the Zone would be allowed to serve as a haven for criminality or lawlessness.

“He assured residents of heightened security measures as the Christmas and New Year festivities approach, reiterating the readiness of officers and men of the Command to maintain peace and ensure the safety of all law-abiding citizens.”

He described journalists as indispensable and dependable partners, urging them to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, accuracy, and the ethics of reportage.

The Zone 9 AIG also advised journalists to embrace “developmental and peace-driven journalism to promote unity, stability and national cohesion.”

He promised to cooperate with them, keeping his doors open with a harmonious willingness to work with the media to enable them to disseminate information, urging them to jettison fake and sensational news.

“He cautioned against the dissemination of fake news and sensational reports, emphasising that truth and responsibility must remain the hallmarks of credible journalism.”

In his speech earlier, the leader of the chapel, Oko, said the reason for their mission was to strengthen the existing cordial relationship between the police and the media.

While urging the maintenance of peace and security, he appealed to the AIG to ensure that officers carry out their duties vigilantly, courteously, and professionally.