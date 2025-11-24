Air Peace donates 13 laptops, sponsors 20 students at KNOSK N100 a-day school

Nigeria’s major carrier, Air Peace, has donated N10 million to sponsor 20 students for an entire school year and provided 13 new laptops to strengthen the Information Communication Technology (ICT) capacity of the KNOSK 100 Naira A-Day School, Kuje, Abuja.

The leading airline said the donations form part of its corporate social responsibility outreach.

The Chairman, Air Peace, Dr Allen Onyema, who led the airline’s officials to the school in Kuje, Abuja at the weekend, said the gesture was aimed at supporting vulnerable children and empowering the next generation with the tools needed to succeed academically and technologically.

Represented by the Communications Analyst for the organisation, Hawau Alege, the Chairman noted that education remains one of the most powerful catalysts for national development, and expressed the airline’s commitment to investing in initiatives that uplift underserved communities.

Onyema commended the school’s innovative N100-per-day model, describing it as a practical solution to keeping disadvantaged children in school.

He urged other corporate organisations and well-meaning Nigerians to support the initiative, stressing that collective effort is needed to expand access to quality education.

He said: “Air Peace is glad and pleased to support a place like the KNOSK 100 Naira A Day School, where determination, hope, and hard work are persistent.”

The Guardian reports that KNOSK 100 Naira A Day School, a charity-based model, provides access to quality secondary education for ₦100 per day. Students are assured of six years of secondary school education and get books, uniform, lunch, sanitary pads and computer-based learning for just N100 A-Day fees. Partners sponsor children at N80,000 per term or N240,000 per year.

According to the school, Air Peace is sponsoring 20 children at N240,000 per year, ensuring these children enjoy a full year of uninterrupted education.

Speaking on the impact of the donation, Co-Founder of the School, Kingsley Bangwell, said the support will “boost digital learning and reduce the struggle students face due to limited computer access.”

He further noted that the year-long sponsorship will not only ease the parents’ burden but also keep the children in school and help pay teachers’ salaries.

The school expressed profound appreciation to Dr. Onyema for his compassion, generosity, and unwavering commitment to education as a catalyst for human and national development.