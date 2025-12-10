Air traffic controllers accuse FAAN of flouting union constitution, seek sanctions

The Nigerian Air Traffic Controllers’ Association (NATCA) has formally petitioned the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), alleging that the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has repeatedly violated the union’s constitutional financial rules.

These violations, NATCA said, rendered FAAN unqualified to participate in upcoming union elections or hold any office.

ATSSSAN is scheduled to hold elections for various positions this weekend in Jos, Plateau State, which will elect new executives to lead its activities for the next four years.

A petition dated December 9, 2025, with the reference number: REF: NATCA/2025/ATSSSAN/06, signed by NATCA President and ex-officio, Edino Amos and Abayomi Agoro, respectively, and obtained by The Guardian on Wednesday, alleged that FAAN had repeatedly failed to remit mandatory monthly union dues, breaching several key provisions of the ATSSSAN constitution.

The petition, which was also copied to all ATSSSAN branches and the Director of Trade Union Services, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, cited Rule 4 (iii), which prohibits branches from withholding dues, and Rule 4 (iv), which mandates automatic suspension for branches that fail to remit dues for three consecutive months.

The petitioners further argued that FAAN’s prolonged failure to remit funds undermined its eligibility under Rules 6 (vii), 6 (viii), and 6 (x), which required members and branches to be in “good financial standing” before they could vote, nominate delegates, contest for office, or serve as delegates.

The petition said: “Only members in good financial standing in the association shall have the right to nominate delegates and to vote at the election of delegates.

“NATCA expresses deep concern that while FAAN has consistently failed to meet these constitutional obligations, particularly in dues remittance, it now seeks to participate actively in ATSSSAN leadership processes. In alignment with the constitution, these violations automatically render FAAN ineligible to vote, to be voted for, to nominate delegates, or to contest for any elective office.”

Therefore, the air traffic controllers urged the NEC to immediately invoke the union’s constitutional provisions and impose sanctions on FAAN for what it described as prolonged and unjustifiable non-compliance.

NATCA also demanded the immediate suspension of FAAN members from all ATSSSAN activities in accordance with Rule 4 (iv) until dues for the outstanding 15 months had been verified.

It further stated that FAAN must be compelled to provide verifiable proof of all remittances, as previously requested by the National Administrative Council (NAC), and added that an investigative audit should also be conducted into

FAAN’s membership data, dues-remittance history, and any potential financial irregularities.

NATCA warned that permitting any branch to breach the union’s constitution endangers the integrity of ATSSSAN.