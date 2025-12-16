Ajadi delivers solar power systems to PDP, INEC offices in Egbeda

Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, a gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, has fulfilled his earlier commitment by providing solar power systems and electrical appliances to key political and electoral offices in the Egbeda Local Government Area.

The intervention, carried out recently, included the installation of solar panels and fans at the PDP State Secretariat, as well as solar power systems at the PDP Egbeda Local Government Secretariat and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Egbeda. The initiative is intended to mitigate the persistent power challenges that have affected administrative efficiency at grassroots political and electoral offices.

Speaking during the presentation, Ajadi said the gesture reflected his belief that public institutions and democratic structures must be supported with practical solutions rather than promises alone. “I believe leadership begins with keeping one’s word. When I made these promises, I did so with a clear intention to fulfil them. Today, we are not commissioning projects; we are simply honouring commitments,” he said.

He highlighted the critical role of reliable power supply in effective governance and administrative service delivery, stressing that renewable energy presents a sustainable alternative. “Solar energy is no longer a luxury; it is a necessity. Political parties, electoral bodies and public institutions must function efficiently, and power is central to that efficiency. This is my modest contribution to strengthening our democratic institutions,” Ajadi added.

Officials of the PDP at both state and local government levels commended the aspirant for translating promises into action. A senior party official at the Egbeda Local Government Secretariat noted that the solar installation would significantly improve the secretariat’s day-to-day activities. “This is a clear example of action matching words. With this solar installation, our offices can now function without disruption, meetings can be held seamlessly, and party administration will improve,” the official said.

Similarly, staff at the INEC office in Egbeda expressed appreciation, noting that stable electricity would enhance election-related preparations and administrative duties, particularly during peak periods.

Ajadi reiterated that his political aspiration is anchored on credibility, service, and people-oriented governance, vowing to continue initiatives that strengthen institutions and improve the welfare of communities across Oyo State. “Governance is about impact. If allowed to serve, my administration will prioritise infrastructure, transparency and sustainable development from the grassroots upward,” he said.