Akwa Ibom community backs Tinubu on Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway route

Residents of Ibeno Local Government Area in Akwa Ibom State have publicly expressed support for the Federal Government’s Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway project, describing it as a major infrastructure initiative with potential economic benefits for coastal communities.

At a peaceful rally held on Friday at Upenekang, the council headquarters, community leaders and residents said they welcomed the proposed routing of the highway through the Stubbs Creek Forest Reserve. Speakers at the event also restated Ibeno’s claim to the forest reserve, insisting that the community considers itself the rightful owner.

The gathering, which drew elders, youth groups, women and students, featured expressions of support for Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Federal Government, as well as for Umo Eno. Participants also commended Godswill Akpabio, saying the project would enhance Akwa Ibom State’s visibility and investment prospects.

Addressing journalists on behalf of elders and key stakeholders, representatives of the Ibeno Elders Forum said the community was committed to peace and development and did not intend to obstruct government projects. They argued that the coastal highway would create economic opportunities for Ibeno and surrounding areas if implemented as planned.

Youth leaders from various groups in the local government echoed similar views, saying they supported the project and would oppose efforts to disrupt it along the Akwa Ibom axis. Some speakers also dismissed competing claims to the Stubbs Creek area by neighbouring communities, describing such assertions as historically inaccurate. These claims, however, remain matters of local contention.

During the rally, participants carried placards expressing support for dialogue, development and peaceful engagement with government authorities, while calling for the highway to pass through Ibeno territory.

Speaking at the event, the Vice Chairman of Ibeno Local Government Area, Ukpong Okon, praised the orderly conduct of participants and reiterated the council’s support for the coastal highway project. He said the local government aligned with the Federal Government’s decision on the proposed route and viewed the project as an opportunity for unity, development and long-term growth.

The Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway is a flagship infrastructure project of the Tinubu administration, intended to connect coastal states and improve transportation, trade and tourism along Nigeria’s southern corridor. Discussions around its routing have generated debate in several host communities as planning progresses.