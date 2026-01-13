Akwa Ibom govt, Assembly deny sponsoring adultery bill

The Akwa Ibom State Government has dismissed as false reports claiming that Deputy Governor Senator Akon Eyakenyi sponsored an adultery bill before the State House of Assembly.

Some online platforms alleged that the Assembly passed a bill criminalising sexual relationships with married men, purportedly sponsored by the Deputy Governor.

The state government described the report as “entirely false, misleading, and without any factual basis.”

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Rt. Hon. Aniekan Umanah, the government clarified that Senator Eyakenyi neither sponsored the bill nor had any knowledge of it.

“This claim is entirely false, misleading, and without any factual basis,” the statement read.

Umanah explained that as a member of the State Executive Council, the Deputy Governor does not have the constitutional mandate to independently sponsor bills.

“Any executive bill must first be considered and approved by the Executive Council before being transmitted to the legislature,” he noted.

He added that the purported bill did not originate from any official executive or legislative channel and should therefore be disregarded.

While reaffirming the state government’s opposition to immoral conduct, Umanah warned those spreading falsehoods to “desist from linking the Deputy Governor to baseless and unverifiable claims,” urging the public to rely on official government sources for accurate information.

Similarly, the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly denied that it passed the bill, describing it as a fabricated Facebook post attributed to one Obiavel Albert Abigo.

In a statement signed by the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Hon. Jerry Anson Otu, the Assembly said: “The Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly wishes to categorically state that this report is entirely false and has no basis in fact. The Assembly has not received or considered any such bill, and the Deputy Governor has not sponsored it.”

Otu condemned the attempt to tarnish the image of the Deputy Governor and the Assembly, urging the public to disregard the report.

He reaffirmed the Assembly’s commitment to its constitutional law-making role, stressing that it “would not be distracted by mischievous attempts to undermine its integrity.”