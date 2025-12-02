Akwa Ibom govt. rejects claims of press suppression amid IPI’s new listings on media freedom

The Akwa Ibom State Government has rejected allegations of media repression made by Musikilu Mojeed, President of the International Press Institute (IPI) Nigeria and Editor-in-Chief of Premium Times. Mojeed had reportedly accused the administration of Governor Umo Eno of blacklisting the governor and suppressing media freedom, claims the state government said do not reflect the situation on ground.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Aniekan Umanah, the government challenged the IPI to provide evidence of any journalist detained, harassed or sanctioned at the behest of state authorities. The Commissioner said no media organisation had been shut down by the Akwa Ibom Government and insisted that Governor Eno had maintained what he described as a consistently open posture toward the press since assuming office.

The government cited acknowledgements it said had been received from professional bodies, including the Nigeria Union of Journalists and the Nigerian Guild of Editors, as indicators of the administration’s relationship with the media. It added that no journalist had been arrested or prosecuted under the governor’s tenure, despite a number of critical reports published in recent months.

The statement also refuted suggestions that alleged repression was linked to the recent recall of Channels Television staff members Chris Moffat and Kufre Ikpe. According to the government, the redeployment was a routine organisational decision taken by the broadcaster and had nothing to do with the state administration.

The government highlighted what it described as its support for the media sector, pointing to the donation of 11 vehicles to the NUJ Akwa Ibom Council and the completion of the Council’s auditorium. It also noted that a significant number of media professionals currently serve in various government roles.

The rebuttal comes hours after the International Press Institute Nigeria announced new entries into its Book of Infamy, a record of individuals and institutions the organisation alleges have undermined press freedom. Listed were Niger State Governor Umaru Bago, Akwa Ibom Governor Umo Eno and the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

Mojeed said the listings were based on incidents the Institute considered violations of press freedom. He cited the closure of a radio station in Niger State and the expulsion of two journalists from the Akwa Ibom Government House as examples. He also said the Police Force had not done enough to curb alleged harassment of journalists nationwide.

Responding at the event, Vice President Kashim Shettima appealed for a two-week window to mediate between the IPI and the affected officials, expressing confidence that the concerns raised could be resolved.

At the same gathering, the Director-General of the State Security Service, Adeola Ajayi, received an IPI Commendation Award for what the Institute described as a commitment to media freedom.