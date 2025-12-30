Alaafin hails VIPs for attending Seyi Tinubu, Yari chieftaincy title conferment

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, on Monday expressed deep appreciation to dignitaries from across the country and beyond who attended the installation of Barrister Seyi Tinubu as the Okanlomo of Yorubaland and Senator Abubakar Yari as the Obaloyin of Yorubaland.

In a statement issued by his Director of Media and Publicity, Bode Durojaiye, the monarch described the turnout at the chieftaincy installation ceremony as historic and unprecedented.

According to the statement, 65 aircraft landed at the Ibadan International Airport, while 25 helicopters touched down in Oyo town for the event. It added that no fewer than 145 members of the House of Representatives, 45 senators, top government officials, captains of industry, leading politicians, and prominent traditional rulers graced the ceremony.

The Alaafin said the presence of the eminent personalities “illuminated the ceremony with grace, wisdom and solidarity”, transforming it into a milestone event in the history of the Oyo Kingdom.

“The attendance of these distinguished personalities was a profound honour to the throne and the people of Oyo,” the monarch said.

Oba Owoade, speaking on behalf of the royal family and the entire Oyo Kingdom, expressed gratitude for the show of unity and support, describing it as a powerful affirmation of the enduring relevance of traditional institutions in Nigeria.

“Your presence transformed a significant occasion into a truly historic and memorable event,” Alaafin stated.

He further prayed for the dignitaries’ continued good health, prosperity and divine guidance, noting that their attendance left the kingdom “inspired and deeply appreciative”.

“May God bless you all abundantly,” the monarch added.

The Guardian reports that on Sunday, December 21, 2025, Seyi, son of President Bola Tinubu, and his wife were formally installed as Òkanlòmo and Yeye Òkanlòmo, respectively.

At the installation, former Ogun State Governor Gbenga Daniel encouraged Seyi Tinubu to use the title as a platform for fostering unity, describing him as “someone already known for building bridges across divides.”

Adebo Ogundoyin, Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly and Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures, added that the recognition reflects “leadership potential” and called on the new titleholders to approach their responsibilities as public service.

The ceremony attracted several high-profile figures, including Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy Wale Edun, former Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Benjamin Kalu, Minister of Power Bayo Adelabu, Statistician-General Adeyemo Adeniran, Sokoto State Governor Ahmed Aliyu, Senators Teslim Folarin and Aliyu Wamako, and Ministers Atiku Bagudu, Ayodele Olawande, and Maigari Dingyadi. Also present was the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare.

Following the event, Seyi Tinubu expressed his appreciation on social media.

“My wife and I extend our deepest gratitude to everyone who celebrated with us. We were profoundly honoured by your presence, prayers, and goodwill messages,” he wrote on Instagram.