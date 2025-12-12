Alaafin meets Marwa, pledges support for NDLEA in fight against illicit drugs

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, has assured the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig Gen Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd), of support and collaboration in his renewed mandate to curb the scourge of substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking in the country.

The revered traditional ruler gave this assurance when he led two other royal fathers, the Oloro of Oro, Oba Joel Olaniyan Olatoye and the Olusin of Ijara Isin, Oba Ademola Julius Ajibola, on a courtesy visit to Marwa at the agency’s national headquarters in Abuja on Friday, December 12, 2025.

He expressed pride in Marwa’s trajectory as Atunluse of Yoruba land, stating, “To be honest with you, we are proud of you. Your current position is not a coincidence; it is a result of your dedication and commitment. You possess an amiable character, which is why you have excelled in governing Borno and Lagos states and have always been a high achiever. I also commend you for the legacy of Keke Marwa that you brought to Nigeria.”

In response to the NDLEA boss’s call for traditional rulers to support ongoing efforts against drug abuse in the country, the Alaafin assured of his readiness to mobilise his colleagues to collaborate with the Agency.

He stated: “I have heard your message, and I, along with some of my colleagues and other traditional rulers, are prepared to work with you. We are deeply rooted in grassroots, and have close ties to the community people. We are well informed about local happenings. I assure you that we are ready to collaborate and provide all necessary support to ensure your success in this endeavour. Whenever you need us, we will be there for you.”

In his welcome address, Marwa congratulated the Alaafin on his ascension to the throne of his forefathers. He urged him and other traditional rulers across the country to leverage their influence at the local level to work with NDLEA to eradicate substance abuse in communities.

Marwa emphasised the severity of the drug problem in Nigeria, citing a 2018 drug use survey report that revealed close to 15 million Nigerians aged 15 to 64 are drug users.

He stressed the need for traditional institutions to play a crucial role in combating this issue.

Marwa also highlighted the importance of traditional rulers collaborating with religious leaders to advocate against drug use.

He encouraged traditional rulers to provide information about drug dealers in local communities, as they pose a significant risk to many youths and their families.

Marwa expressed gratitude to Alaafin for the visit and extended well wishes for a long and successful reign marked by good health, peace, development and prosperity in the entire Oyo Kingdom.